Valhalla Partners with Alliance as Official Esports Partner, Expanding Web3 Gaming Horizons

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floki is proud to announce that Valhalla, an innovative Web3 play-to-earn game, is in a groundbreaking partnership with Alliance, a leading global esports organization.



The partnership with Alliance allows Valhalla to tap into the vast esports audience, introducing gamers to the benefits of Web3 while combining exciting gameplay with digital asset ownership.

Valhalla is an MMORPG that combines open-world exploration with strategic turn-based combat. Players can earn rewards through gameplay and unlock in-game advantages through their skills and strategies.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Alliance,” said Mr. Brown Whale, Valhalla’s lead and core advisor. “This partnership is more than just about gaming—it’s about unlocking new ways for players to compete, earn, and engage in the digital economy. Together, we’re redefining what’s possible in competitive gaming.”

Through this partnership, Valhalla will be featured prominently across Alliance’s digital platforms, live streams, and team jerseys. Fans can look forward to exclusive events, interactive content, and the opportunity to explore the exciting world of Web3 gaming through Valhalla’s strategic gameplay.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Valhalla into the Alliance family. Their innovative approach to Web3 gaming and blockchain technology offers a new frontier for gamers and fans alike,” said Jonathan “Loda” Berg, CEO and co-founder of Alliance. “We believe this partnership will open up exciting opportunities for our Alliance family to engage, work together, compete and earn rewards.”

Valhalla's strategic gameplay allows players to earn rewards based on their in-game achievements, bridging the gap between gaming and digital economies. This partnership paves the way for more gamers to experience the benefits of blockchain while engaging with a vibrant and rewarding gaming ecosystem.

About Floki

Floki is the people’s cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Floki aims to become the world’s most known and used cryptocurrency, focusing on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing. Floki currently has over 490,000 holders and a strong brand recognized globally thanks to strategic marketing partnerships. Learn more at floki.com

About Valhalla

Valhalla is a blockchain-based MMORPG inspired by Norse mythology. Players discover, tame, and battle with creatures called Veras, competing in a player-driven economy on a hexagonal battlefield. Learn more at Valhalla.game.

About Alliance

Founded in 2013, Alliance is a world-renowned esports organization known for its championship teams and top players. With 57 championship trophies and over 150 tournament wins across 18 esports titles, Alliance continues to lead in the global gaming industry. Learn more at thealliance.gg.

