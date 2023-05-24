Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,876 in the last 365 days.

Cameco Investor Podcast Advisory

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, May 24, 2023

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) President and CEO, Tim Gitzel, recently spoke with the Canada Eurasia Chamber of Commerce on their podcast titled "Building Bridges from Canada to Kazakhstan".

The podcast interview is available now on cameco.com.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

- End -

Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403
rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media Inquiries
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com

You just read:

Cameco Investor Podcast Advisory

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more