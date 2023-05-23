UZBEKISTAN, May 23 - Strengthening cooperation with UNESCO in environmental education and natural heritage management

Minister of Natural Resources Aziz Abdukhakimov met with the head of the UNESCO office in Tashkent Sara Noshadi.

At the meeting, issues of strengthening bilateral cooperation between the Ministry of Natural Resources and UNESCO in the field of environmental education and natural heritage management were discussed.

During the meeting, the importance of a phased transition to a "green" economy, the introduction of a digitalization system, environmental education and culture, capacity building of employees and specialists, as well as the use of foreign experience in this area was noted. It was also noted that the issue of developing a national report of Uzbekistan on the state of the environment and the use of natural resources, compiling lists of the National ecological and natural heritage is important.

In addition, the issues of creating an innovative project of a cultural heritage park in the Aral Sea region, creating centers for visitors to cultural heritage sites, developing strategically important programs to prevent climate change and opening a UN regional office on climate change in Tashkent were discussed.

At the end of the meeting, an agreement was reached on joint holding of the 14th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS COP-14), which is scheduled for October this year in Samarkand.

Source: Ministry of Natural Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan