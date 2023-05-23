Submit Release
A solemn welcoming ceremony of the President of Singapore takes place

UZBEKISTAN, May 23 - At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob is on a state visit to Uzbekistan.

Today, on May 24, the official welcoming ceremony of the Head of Singapore took place at Kuksaroy Residence.

An honor guard was lined up on the square in front of the residence.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev warmly welcomed the distinguished guest and invited her to the podium.

The military orchestra performed the national anthems of the two countries.

The Presidents walked around the guard of honor and greeted the members of the official delegations.

Negotiations at the highest level began after the joint photographing.

Source: UzA

