The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Product Names: Seattle PAP Plus, VentStar Basic (P)180, VentStar Basic(P)250, VentStar Watertrap (P) 180, VentStar Watertrap (P) 180 w/oLL, VentStar Anesthesia WT (P)180, VentStar breathing bag Set (P) 110, ID Circuit Basic (P) 180, VentStar Anesthesia (N) 180, VentStar Basic (N) 180, VentStar Watertrap (N), 180 VentStar Bag Set (N) 110, VentStar Coax (P) 150, Anesthesia Circuit Kit Coax 1, Anesthesia Circuit Kit Coax 3, Ventstar Coax, Ventstar Coax 180, ID Coax 180, Ventstar Coax 230, Anesthesia Set Coax 180, Set2Go Ventilation 12 (A), and Anesthesia Circuit Kit Coax HEPA

Distribution Dates: January 1, 2019 to February 28, 2023

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 570,459

Date Initiated by Firm: April 17, 2023

Device Use

The Draeger Medical Seattle-Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Plus system is intended to provide Bubble continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy that supports infants who are struggling to breathe (in respiratory distress) while in the hospital.

The other products included in this recall are breathing circuit and/or anesthesia kits used together with ventilators during surgery or in the intensive care unit to support the breathing of infants, children, and adults.

Reason for Recall

Draeger Medical is recalling the Seattle PAP Plus as well as VentStar and other breathing circuit/anesthesia kits after finding that glued connections may loosen before or during ventilation due to a manufacturing error. Partial or complete detachment of components including the water trap, y-piece, or hose connector, may occur as a result.

Loosening or detachment of these parts can interrupt the breathing circuit and may cause severe injury including lack of oxygen (hypoxia) or death. The risk of injury or death is especially great for critically ill patients including newborns (neonates).

Draeger Medical reports no injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Who May be Affected

Infants, children, and adults who receive breathing support from the Seattle PAP Plus or from ventilators that use the affected breathing circuit or anesthesia kits.

Health care providers who provide care for patients with the Seattle PAP Plus or ventilators that use the affected breathing circuits or anesthesia kits.

What to Do

In April 2023, Draeger sent affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Recall letter with the following recommendations for breathing circuits shipped before March 20, 2023 that may be affected by this issue:

Stop use of the affected products.

Inspect current stock and quarantine/segregate any unused affected products to prevent their use.

Institute alternative therapy as soon as possible. Alternative therapies may include: nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP), noninvasive positive pressure ventilation (NIPPV), high flow nasal canula, and invasive mechanical ventilation (last resort).

Do not depend on any device output, for example, oxygen desaturation, to make decisions about whether to stop using the system.

Ensure that all users of the products and others within the organization are made aware of the Urgent Medical Device Recall.

Keep this information available to all users. Stop use of the affected products. Inspect current stock and quarantine/segregate any unused affected products to prevent their use.

Customers with affected products should contact their local Draeger representative, who will provide information about alternatives.

To replace/return unused products, contact Draeger Customer Success by phone between 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST Monday through Friday at 1-800-437-2437 (press 2 at the prompt, then 1) or via email at US-Medical@draeger.com.

Contact Information

For questions about this recall, contact Michael Kelhart between the hours of 8:00 AM – 4:30

PM EST at 267-664-1131 or via email at mike.kelhart@draeger.com.

