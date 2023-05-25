Greater and Grander Productions Announces Development Plans for Mockumentary Feature Film CIVIL WAR 2
Bold Storyline Envisions an Alternate Reality in which the Escalating Abortion Controversy Causes the Second American Civil WarLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Greater and Grander Productions is proud to announce it has financed and begun planning for a feature-length satirical mockumentary film, Civil War 2 (working title), to be written and directed by Richard Tucci. The feature takes the audience on a hypothetical retrospective 20-years after the conflict. Wherein the first Civil War saw Brother fighting against Brother; CIVIL WAR 2 pits Brother against Mother over the escalating human-rights violations of female bodily autonomy.
Acclaimed Cinematographer Alessandro Gentile (SCHITT’S CREEK, SOMETHING REAL AND GOOD) has signed onto the project. Other collaborators include actor Virginia Jones (PORTLANDIA; CNN’S HISTORY OF COMEDY); and Heather Meza (BOYBAND, THE MUSICAL). Tucci’s past work includes producing the feature film VIRUS X, distributed by Lionsgate, and producing the feature film A HAUNTING AT SILVER FALLS 2, distributed by Netflix. CIVIL WAR 2 is an extension of previous mockumentaries such as THE TILA TEQUILA STORY Tucci directed for the company Tongal, a Santa Monica-based company.
Development is in progress, and Richard Tucci remarks, “While the tone is witty and humorous, it’s meant to shine light on the foreboding potential of our current political tensions and raise awareness of the disastrous implications logistically, ideologically, and emotionally,” said Tucci.
Tucci continues, “The brilliance of this script is how it runs with today’s extremist ideologies to make laughable, yet eerily plausible scenarios. For example, the MAGA movement re-brands to the Crusaders for the Advancement of Conservative America (CACA), and gives refugee rights to fetuses, and attempts to generate “super soldiers” using adrenochrome and testosterone–what could possibly go wrong? They did their own research … right?”
Civil War 2 will be a different type of comedy, for sure.
ABOUT GREATER AND GRANDER: Greater and Grander utilizes the transformative power of media and its ability to drive positive change. Started as a web community in 2016, Greater and Grander has consistently created and shared content that elevates conversations and ideas to a Greater and Grander level. Their expertise lies in producing high-quality content in the areas of Art & Culture, Politics, Filmmaking, and Local updates of Los Angeles. Past clients include Tongal, Final Draft, and the City of Los Angeles. For more information, visit https://greaterandgrander.com/
