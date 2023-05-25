AmTrust Implements Bond-Pro Surety Technology In Under 90 Days
Insurer Successfully Accelerates Its Surety Software Platform Roll Out
Bond-Pro is a true partner to AmTrust ensuring on time and in budget software delivery.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a global specialty property casualty insurer, implemented Bond-Pro’s surety platform into production in less than 90 days. The roll out bolstered AmTrust’s technology infrastructure by providing a best-in-class surety management and automation system hosted on Bond-Pro’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. Bond-Pro Carrier Edition™ will assist AmTrust in rapidly growing its surety book while reducing its processing costs and underwriting turnaround time. AmTrust utilizes Bond-Pro’s solution to streamline account management, bond issuance, reporting, and other Surety related functions.
— Sam Zaza, President of AmTrust’s Surety Division
Sam Zaza, President of AmTrust’s Surety division stated, “We engaged Bond-Pro to implement a comprehensive enterprise-level solution that enables our team to manage our entire surety business in real time. Their solution makes it easier to engage our agents, better manage our risk, and drive profitability. Bond-Pro is a true partner to AmTrust ensuring on time and in budget software delivery.”
“We’ve focused on accelerating implementation projects and shortening the time to production, enabling our clients to quickly recognize value”, said Fred Duguay, CEO of Bond-Pro. “This has been fueled by improving our implementation methodologies and incorporating best practices from lessons learned. It’s a testament to the combined maturity of our team, processes, and software technology platform”.
About Bond-Pro
Bond-Pro™ is the leading developer of surety automation and management software. Bond-Pro products are utilized by many insurance carriers and hundreds of insurance agencies worldwide for over 30 years. The software drives premium growth, improves underwriting efficiency, reduces costs, and mitigates risk. Bond-Pro’s products and services enable surety professionals to effectively manage the entire surety life cycle, including account and bond underwriting, scoring, rating, and decisioning. For more information visit https://bond-pro.com or call +1 (888) 789-4985.
About AmTrust Financial Services
AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner’s (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit https://amtrustfinancial.com.
