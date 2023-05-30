Empowering Women with a Skincare Line that Boosts Confidence
EINPresswire.com/ -- HBU GLOBAL INC, was founded by three friends. As mothers and wives, they carried a strong passion to have their own brand about health and beauty for a long time. After years of researching and working with the best scientists and skin care experts, the three co-founders of HBU-Global are proud to announce their key skin care products that can help transform the skin of many women: The Deluxe Ageless Trio Bio Skin Care set.
Each co-founder of HBU has their own strength and they compliment each other well to form a strong team. Hang Hoang is a registered nurse earning a Master degree in Nursing with various health care certifications. She recently won the title holder as Mrs. California Earth 2022. In addition, she will be launching her first book soon with the content of promoting self-care and beauty for women.
Mrs.Holly Nguyen won Miss Georgia in 2008, and has worked in the skin care industry for many years. She has extensive knowledge on how to care and achieve beautiful skin that every woman desires. Mrs. Kayla Nguyen is an expert in the business and marketing industry. She is also the founder of many successful businesses. She is also a very talented writer as well, who brings many visions in life through her books and diary.
Collectively, their mission is to help women around the world to take proactive steps in self-care to promote better health and beautify themselves.The three co-founders recognized the importance of having a job that allows women to balance work and family responsibilities, while also maintaining control over their finances. To address this need, they established a wholesale distribution and coaching system to assist women in achieving their personal and financial goals.
All three co-founders strive and work hard every day to bring out the best in health and beauty for their customers, as it is their belief that, “Confidence is the most beautiful thing a woman can possess." When women feel confident, they will thrive in any part of life. To that end, according to them, "Health and Beauty is a power for every woman."
To learn more about The HBU Global Skincare line, try their products, or join their team and Mission, visit www.hbuglobal.com.
Hang Hoang
