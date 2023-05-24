aMENAcan - Revolutionizing Entertainment to Promote Unity and Equality:The Bridge Between MENA Filmmakers and Hollywood
We believe in the power of entertainment to bring people together. Through aMENAcan, we want to showcase the beauty of the MENA region and bring people from different cultures closer together”UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Algiers, North Africa -born businessman, international consultant, and film producer Boualem Hassaine has launched aMENAcan, a new company that aims to create and share positive stories from the Middle Eastern and North Africa (MENA) region to unite humans and break down cultural barriers.
Ever since launching his first business at the young age of 22, Boualem Hassaine has been devoted to advancing equality and building connections between people, despite having arrived in the United States at just 15 years old with no knowledge of the English language. In 2013, he turned to the entertainment industry as a means of fulfilling his mission. Collaborating with top studios and producers in Hollywood and the MENA region, Hassaine has since been committed to creating impactful content that promotes equality and fosters understanding. Hassaine is particularly interested in showcasing the potential of the region and is passionate about the Middle East and North African filmmaking.
Joining forces with Hassaine at aMENAcan are leading marketing and strategy executive Mike Tankel and analyst Aicha-Hanna Agrane. Tankel's approach to thinking fosters measurable results and durable partnerships, drawing on his experience as a Fortune 10 brand marketer who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment franchises in history. On the other hand, Agrane brings expertise in transnational security, MENA geopolitics, and countering disinformation, and has been responsible for promoting Algeria's motion picture selection at the 93rd and 94th Academy Awards.
Together, the team at aMENAcan offers a wide range of services, including film production, promotion, and distribution, as well as consulting for businesses seeking to expand into the MENA region. The team's mission is to use positive storytelling to build bridges across borders and unite humanity.
“We believe in the power of entertainment to bring people together and create positive change,” said Hassaine. “Through aMENAcan, we want to showcase the beauty and potential of the MENA region and bring people from different cultures and backgrounds closer together.”
The journey of Boualem Hassaine stands as a testament to the American dream. An immigrant who has faced and overcome various obstacles, he has established himself as a successful businessman. However, he recognizes that success is not attainable alone. “To achieve the beautiful mosaic of this land, connection and a common goal are essential. Through sharing stories and experiences, we can learn to respect, love, and honor our similarities instead of focusing on our differences,” said Hassaine.
As an Algerian American actor and producer, Boualem's mission is to use entertainment to create a bridge between the MENA region and Hollywood. His drive to promote equality and foster connections has resulted in multiple accolades, including awards at the Accolade Competition and the Best Shorts Competition. Since then, he has produced several other films, and was awarded an independent Global Humanitarian Award for his film work.
Boualem's goal is to assist MENA filmmakers' collaborations with production firms in order to generate global stories that could easily be seen in North America and across the world. He feels that their cultural variances can strengthen them as a single human race. aMENAcan provides a team of religion scholars, global affairs specialists, and diversity experts to analyze scripts, provide input, and advise on improving stories and production value to accomplish this. They also advise on marketing strategies and casting decisions, as well as ensuring appropriate representations of the MENA region and its different cultures.
aMENAcan focuses on global storytelling with universal truths. Boualem Hassaine understands the power of storytelling to unite people across borders, and aMENAcan serves as his platform for positioning stories for American audiences, developing marketing strategies, directing creative campaigns, and developing relationships with American studios/streamers and the MENA community.
Join aMENAcan in appreciating all diversity as humans and growing stronger together.
To learn more about aMENAcan and their services, visit their website at www.aMENAcan.com.
