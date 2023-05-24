Next Day Access Hamilton Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Thursday
Next Day Access Hamilton will host its ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 25th, at 10:00 AM.HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access Hamilton will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 25th, at 10:00 AM EST, at the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, 120 King St. W Plaza Level, Hamilton, ON L8P 4V2.
Next Day Access Hamilton sells, delivers, and installs accessibility and mobility solutions for residential and commercial customers. From wheelchair ramps to bathroom modifications, the business offers a range of solutions to keep older adults safe within homes and create an inclusive and accessible environment for commercial entities.
“We officially opened in March, and since opening, we’ve been able to help people within our local community by providing accessibility and mobility solutions,” said Joel Varghese, Owner of Next Day Access Hamilton.
Before Next Day Access, Varghese owned and operated his own successful business for over five years and was responsible for sales, marketing, and operations, including end-to-end management of the supply chain, sales activities, services, and support.
Please join Next Day Access Hamilton for their ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00 AM EST. Refreshments will be provided.
Contact Next Day Access Hamilton for more information at 289-536-4907 or visit www.nextdayaccess.com/hamilton-on.
About Next Day Access
Next Day Access is a leading provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting www.nextdayaccess.com.
