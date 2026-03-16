Next Day Access Philadelphia West & Delaware County: New Franchise Location

Kevon Gray, President of Next Day Access Philadelphia West & Delaware County, PA

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a national leader in mobility and accessibility solutions, is honored to announce the opening of Next Day Access Philadelphia West and Delaware County, owned and operated by Kevon Gray.Kevon’s entrance into the accessibility world was joining the healthcare force as a registered respiratory therapist, working with individuals in all care settings, including rehabilitation programs. “Those experiences taught me that real care doesn’t end when someone leaves the hospital,” he said. “It continues in their home, in how safely they can move, and in whether they feel truly supported day to day.” This eventually led him to obtain a leadership position and pursue healthcare-focused venture capital, allowing him to focus and lead investments in solutions and opportunities to best assist families transitioning from post-surgical procedures through rehabilitation. He continued his education by receiving dual Master’s degrees in Business Administration and Information Technology with another masters degree in Healthcare Management and Leadership with post-graduate work in Artificial Intelligence at MIT. All of these experiences combined allow him to bridge clinical care, business operations, and technology in a way that keeps the focus where it belongs: on the individual and their quality of life.When he decided to pursue franchise ownership, Next Day Access’s message stood out to him greatly. “What drew me to Next Day Access was its mission to improve lives by making homes more accessible, safe, and comfortable,” he said. “Patients often leave a clinical environment only to face challenges moving around their own houses. Next Day Access stood out as a company that understands care continues at the front door. The opportunity to combine my healthcare background with a business built on compassion and reliability felt like a natural next step.” This gives Kevon the ability to strike a fine balance between leading with compassion and consistency, ensuring that each client's needs are met.Kevon looks forward to seeing the difference accessibility solutions make for each client’s home. “There is no better feeling than helping someone regain confidence and independence,” Kevon said. “I am also excited to build meaningful relationships within the community by partnering with healthcare providers and local organizations to ensure people know help is available when they need it most.” His first day of operation is March 16, 2026.About Next Day Access Philadelphia West and Delaware CountyNext Day Access Philadelphia West & Delaware County provides customized mobility and accessibility solutions for residential and commercial clients, including wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, bathroom safety modifications, grab bars, lifts, and other accessibility products throughout the greater Western Philadelphia area. They are committed to responsive service, expert assessments, and solutions designed to meet each individual’s unique needs.For more information, contact Next Day Access Philadelphia West & Delaware County at 610-549-4050 or visit https://www.nextdayaccess.com/west-philadelphia-pa. About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader in accessibility and mobility solutions, serving residential and commercial clients across North America. With a network of locally owned franchises, Next Day Access helps individuals of all ages maintain safety, independence, and quality of life through customized accessibility solutions delivered with care, expertise, and responsiveness.To learn more, visit www.nextdayaccess.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.