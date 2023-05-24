How to File a Complaint with the DFPI

Ways That a Complaint Helps You

When you file a complaint, the DFPI can help you communicate with the financial institution of concern to ensure the company is aware of your issue and commits to resolving it. You will also receive email updates about your complaint and be able to track its status online. By voicing your concerns, you can influence the company to rectify the situation, improving your experience, and restoring your trust in the financial institution.

Ways That a Complaint Helps Others

Your complaint not only benefits you but also helps other consumers. By highlighting issues with a particular company, you enable us to identify patterns and protect other consumers by investigating the matter further and possibly taking action against the company. This collective effort helps maintain fair business practices and consumer protection in California.

About the Complaint Process

Submit your complaint: To initiate the process, you must submit a complaint with the necessary details. You will receive email updates about your complaint and can check its status online. For details, visit the DFPI File a Complaint webpage or contact us at Ask.DFPI@dfpi.ca.gov or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677 . DFPI forwards the complaint: Once submitting your complaint, the DFPI will send your complaint to the company for review. If another government agency is better suited to assist you, the DFPI will forward your complaint to them and inform you accordingly. Company response: The company will communicate with you as needed and address the issues in your complaint. They may inform you that they are working on a resolution and will provide a final response later.

It is essential to understand the role of the DFPI in the complaint process: