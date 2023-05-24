Galt Advocacy to Host Free, Inclusive, Community Event for Special Needs Families

Special needs advocate, Caleb, rides a toy horse around Fundemonium

SONOMA COUNTY, CA, May 12, 2023 – Galt Advocacy , a leading provider of support and advocacy services for individuals with developmental disabilities, announced that it will be hosting a free community event for special needs families on Sunday, June 25th, 2023 from 1 pm to 5 pm at Fundemonium in Rohnert Park, CA.The event, which is open to all special needs families, will offer fun activities and games for people of all ages, including sensory play tables, slot & RC car races, Lego builds, food, and more. In addition, families will have the opportunity to connect with local resources and support services, and the first 50 families will receive a complementary gift bag. All special needs support groups are welcome to bring resources for families.According to Galt Advocacy special needs advocate, Caleb Wills, the event is an opportunity for families to come together, socialize and have fun. "Families in the special needs community spend a lot of time solving problems. It can be discouraging and isolating. We want to bring them together to relax and play in a welcoming and safe space. We are excited to host this free, inclusive event for our special needs families here in the North Bay, and provide a fun and safe environment for kids to play and parents and guardians to connect with essential support services.""There are a lot of services available in Sonoma County but it can be hard for families to find the ones that fit them. We're inviting organizations to bring information to show how they serve the special needs community. It will be a relaxed, no pressure environment, focused mainly on fun."Fundemonium, the event location, is a family owned toy & hobby shop, and a beloved destination for families in the North Bay. Its indoor play area is safe and clean, and the staff will be on hand for the duration of the event to ensure everyone has a great time.Galt Advocacy invites all special needs families to come enjoy a day of fun and connection at Fundemonium on Sunday, June 25th.Galt Advocacy is a Sonoma County business started by a mother of 10, 3 with Down syndrome, to assist families with programs needed to support their loved ones with intellectual limitations. Galt Advocacy offers full service assistance to these families, guiding them through the tangle of social services—from application through appeal.Galt Advocacy assists clients with educational advocacy, disability services, fair hearing representation, and education for self-advocacy. From education advocacy to disability services, Galt can help families get the services they need. For more information, please contact Galt Advocacy at 1-707-566-7600 or visit their website at www.galtadvocacy.com

Free Event in Sonoma County for Special Needs Families