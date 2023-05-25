Submit Release
Memorial Day Commemoration

A proud vision of the American Flag flowing in the wind with General Borling in dark suit with many medals addressing the crowd

Major General John Borling, Memorial Day, Master of Ceremonies

Annual one hour ceremony at the Major General John A.Logan Statue and Memorial, 900 South Michigan Ave, Grant Park, Chicago, IL, 29 May 2023.

Freedom and Responsibility, Liberty and Duty, That's the deal if you are an American.”
— John Gardner
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Memorial Day Commemoration

In Chicago, on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 11am, SOS America Foundation (Service over Self) will sponsor the 27th annual Memorial Day Observance at The Major General John A. Logan Statue and Memorial  in Grant Park, 900 South Michigan Avenue.  

General Logan, an Illinoisan, was a famous Civil War, Union General, and later, Congressman and Senator.  As Commander of The Grand Army of the Republic, he created Memorial Day/Decoration Day in 1868.

The one hour program  will feature flag and music presentations, wreath laying and strewing of flowers, speeches by prominent citizens, including  a keynote address by Toni Preckwinkle, President of Cook County Board of Commissioners and planned remarks by Mayor Brandon Johnson.  A rifle salute and taps will conclude the program that is open to the public at no charge. 

Steve Cochran, ever popular, morning,  radio host(WLS) will begin the program and Major General Borling (USAF-ret) will  again serve as  master of ceremonies.  General Borling, a fighter pilot,  spent 33 years in high level command and staff positions worldwide. He is the founder of SOS America and its foundation sponsoring  today's event.  He was a POW in North Vietnam for over 6 1/2 years.  Special thanks also to the Pritzker Military Foundation for event support.

The YouTube video We are Americans John Borling provides further Memorial Day information and experience.  

