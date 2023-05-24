Maximm Cable Presents the Future of Connectivity: The 360° Rotating Flat Plug Extension Cord
Revolutionizing the way consumers manage electrical connectionsMIDDLETOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maximm Cable, an established market leader in premium connectivity solutions, is thrilled to announce that its innovative 360° Rotating Flat Plug Extension Cord is approaching 3 million units sold in just three years. This pioneering product, engineered to optimize user convenience and versatility, is significantly transforming how electrical connections are managed.
The 360° Rotating Flat Plug Extension Cord is a top-quality product with unique features. Its main attraction is a 360° rotating flat supply plug, which ensures easy accessibility, combined with three female outlet connectors that provide additional power options. Designed for use in tight spaces, such as behind desks, bookshelves, furniture or in any other tight spaces, the cord makes staying connected and charged easier than ever.
"Maximm Cable is committed to challenging the norms and pushing boundaries in connectivity solutions," said a company spokesperson. "Our 360° Rotating Flat Plug Extension Cord is a brilliant example of this commitment, integrating convenience, flexibility and safety."
The cord is a real space saver, converting a standard AC power cord to a slim rotating plug. This ensures angular flexibility, enabling users to plug into the top outlet and retain usage of the bottom outlet simultaneously. This flat plug is designed with practicality in mind, making it ideal for tight spaces where the standard outlet may be impractical or impossible to use.
The product epitomizes high quality and safety, featuring three-pronged outlets and a grounded plug. The cord is UL Certified, symbolizing Maximm Cable's adherence to the highest safety standards. The three-conductor wire extension cord (NEMA 5-15P to Multiple 3-Outlet NEMA 5-15R) is rated at 13Amp, 125Volt and 1625 Watts. The charging cord comes in various lengths, ranging from 1 to 25 feet, providing many convenient options for use.
In the last three years, the product has received more than 45,000 5-star reviews.
Reviewer Alex Forsythe commented, “The 1-foot cord is perfect for travel and remote work. I've been using it for two years and it's pretty much as good as new. I've purchased other sizes for around the house because the 360-degree rotation makes them so flexible.”
The 360° Rotating Flat Plug Extension Cord is available on Amazon and at maximmcable.com.
About Maximm Cable
Maximm Cable is a distinguished provider of top-quality cables and connectivity solutions. Built on a foundation of innovation and customer satisfaction, Maximm Cable delivers lightning-fast and seamless connections that cater to the dynamic needs of its clientele.
