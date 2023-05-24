GlobalSim Full Mission Simulator to be Installed at Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam

Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam (ECT) chooses GlobalSim's Full Mission for its crane operator training. An Instructor Station and a virtual reality scenario editor are also included as part of the Full Mission system. Realistic motion and graphics makes GlobalSim a leader in simulation training.

GlobalSim, Inc. will feature its Full Mission Crane Simulator at TOC Europe then will deliver it to Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam.

The team at ECT did a thorough job of researching the technology. We’re confident the system's features will have a great impact on enhancing their operator training.” — Brad Ball, GlobalSim Vice President of Sales and Marketing

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalSim Inc. will be showcasing a Full Mission Crane Simulator that is set to be delivered to Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam (ECT) in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The system will be on display at the TOC Europe Conference in Rotterdam between June 13 -15. When the exhibit concludes, the system will be transported and installed at ECT in a newly constructed training facility on the terminal.In 2022, GlobalSim was selected to build the simulator after an evaluation period. Upon being selected, GlobalSim and ECT finalized details for the simulator which will feature a virtual Ship-to-Shore crane with some customizations specifically designed for ECT.The simulator is a full cabin design and features a 3-DOF motion base under the entire platform. An Instructor Station and a virtual reality scenario editor are also included as part of the system.“It’s an honor to be selected by ECT” remarks Brad Ball, GlobalSim’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The team at ECT did a thorough job of researching the technology. They were exceptionally professional and excellent to work with during the development phase. We’re very confident this system will have a great impact on the training at ECT as they fully utilize this system to enhance their operator training.”About GlobalSim: GlobalSim, Inc. specializes in developing and manufacturing high-end simulators. Widely recognized throughout the world as the leading provider of crane simulators, GlobalSim is focused on developing training systems for the port, construction, industrial, and military markets.

GlobalSim Full Mission -- Its Most Popular Simulator Over the Last Decade