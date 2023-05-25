Triller Sports Set to Globally Broadcast Jamaica's Epic "Rumble In The Sun" Boxing Exhibition
Triller Sports will air the boxing exhibition live on pay-per-view via cable and satellite networks.KINGSTON, JAMAICA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier global sports and entertainment digital platform FITE by Triller will broadcast live “Rumble In The Sun,” Jamaica’s epic boxing exhibition featuring Jamaican-born, two-time Canadian Heavyweight Champion Donovan “Razor” Ruddock and World Hall of Fame Inductee and Champion James “Lights Out” Toney internationally on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.
“Triller Sports is honored to be working in collaboration with Red Ground Productions to bring this event to life in the beautiful country of Jamaica,” says David Tetreault, President of Triller Sports. “In November, two legends will return to the ring to fight for an incredibly great cause that will entertain and engage audiences worldwide with an unparalleled experience that combines heavyweight boxing with musical performances synonymous with the Triller brand.”
Boxing fans can expect a night of action-packed bouts and several special surprises. Triller Sports and Red Ground Productions’ groundbreaking production partnership is accredited to the legal prowess of Miami, Florida-based Celebrity Attorney La’Shawn Thomas, founding CEO of the Miami Entertainment Law Group.
“Stepping back into the ring with Toney fills me with joy,” said Ruddock. “I was born in the ring, and I am ready to defy the limits and remind the world that legends never fade; they transform into supernovas! To be a part of this unforgettable event for my country is a great honor. I love boxing and Jamaica - my heart and home.”
James “Lights Out” Toney will return to the boxing ring for the first time six years after his 2017 unanimous vote and win against Mike Sheppard. “This boxing match will be fun! I am excited to return to the ring and dance with another heavyweight great, Donovan “Razor” Ruddock,” he said. Rumble In The Sun is the most extraordinary boxing exhibition since the 1973 Joe Frazier and George Foreman pay-per-view boxing match.
A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit The Good Hope Primary School in St. Catherine, Gloves Over Guns, the Jamaica Boxing Board’s sports development initiative, and the Life Driven Foundation.
“My whole reason for coming out of retirement and getting back into the ring is to assist my primary school in the Red Ground District and to help the youth development program “Gloves Over Guns” eradicate violence,” said Ruddock.
For more information about Rumble in the Sun, visit www.rumbleinthesun.com/.
About Donovan “Razor” Ruddock
Donovan "Razor" Ruddock has undoubtedly established his legacy as one of his era's most formidable and relentless heavyweights. The hard-punching Canadian top contender is most known for fearlessly challenging former undisputed Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson twice in 1991 and his terrifying knockouts of former WBA Heavyweight Champions Michael Dokes in 1990 and James “Bonecrusher” Smith in 1989. Through two decades of boxing, Ruddock achieved an honorable career of 47 professional fights with 40 wins, six losses and one draw.
About James “Lights Out” Toney
James “Lights Out” Toney is an American former professional boxer noted for his outstanding defense and smooth counter-punching from 1988 to 2017. He held world championships in three weight classes, including the IBF and lineal middleweight titles from 1991 to 1993, the IBF super middleweight title from 1993 to 1994, and the IBF cruiserweight title in 2003. Toney is also revered for brazenly battling some of the sport's giants, such as Roy Jones Jr., Evander Holyfield and Mike McCallum. He has rightfully earned a tribute to be inducted into the International Hall of Fame.
About TRILLER:
Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology.
About FITE:
FITE is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment, offering many of the industry's marquee PPV events to more than 7M registered users. Consumers can stream FITE globally through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. Available online at www.FITE.tv. FITE is owned by TrillerVerz Corp.
About Red Ground Productions
Red Ground Productions produces high-quality boxing events with a charitable and community impact. We are dedicated to the global preservation and growth of boxing; and aim to inspire millions to join our amazing community of legendary gladiators and highly anticipated up-and-coming talent. Available online at https://www.rumbleinthesun.com.
About La’Shawn Thomas and Miami Entertainment Law Group
The Miami Entertainment Law Group, Founding CEO La’Shawn Thomas, provides high-quality legal services to various entertainment entities and personalities. The law group practices Internet, contract negotiation, photography, event organization, trademark, copyright, sports and business law.
