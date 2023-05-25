Trimyxs, a Start-up Firm, Has Launched Its New Universal Push Lawn Mower Attachment
This universal push lawn mower attachment called "Trimyxs" will allow consumers to not only mow their lawn but also trim and edge it all at the same time.
Our mission is to develop innovative solutions to enhance the convenience of everyday life.”FARGO, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Every day, people seek convenient, affordable, and adaptable ways to trim and edge their lawns. Traditional weed trimmers are time-consuming, inefficient, and redundant. They cause an incredible amount of fatigue in our bodies.
— Aaron Halik, the founder and CEO of Trimyxs
Trimyxs is convinced that its trimmer and edger push mower attachment provides a more convenient, affordable, and adaptable way to trim and edge their lawns. The Trimyxs attachment for a push lawn mower facilitates efficient lawn care, as you can mow, trim, and edge your lawn at the same time.
The benefits of this product include:
- You can save up to 80% of their time because of its ability to trim and edge while mowing.
- The efficient design allows for a safe distance between you and the actual weed trimmer. This distance, along with its trimmer guard, protects your legs and ankles like never before.
- This attachment to a lawn mower is friendly. By mounting it to your push lawn mower, it allows for less wear and fatigue on your body.
- The design makes it easier to reach front yard plants, drain gutters, and landscaping.
- This lawnmower attachment allows you to trim around obstacles while mowing.
- It is compatible with all major brands of push lawnmowers.
Svetlana Sosnova
Trimyxs
svetlana.sosnova@trimyxs.com
