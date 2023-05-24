Attorneys General Yost, Cameron Renew Partnership with Reds in Fight Against Human Trafficking

(CINCINATTI, Ohio) — For a third straight season, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron are teaming with the Cincinnati Reds to raise awareness of human trafficking in both states.

“Human trafficking knows no borders, and the criminals pushing this modern-day form of slavery don’t play by the rules,” Yost said. “With AG Cameron and the Reds, I’m proud to show Ohioans, Kentuckians and sports fans everywhere that we’re all on the same team in this battle to end human trafficking.”

Both attorneys general collaborated with the Reds to record a public service announcement (PSA) explaining some of the signs of sex and labor trafficking – and urging those who suspect a problem to report it.

The PSA began running Tuesday night on the scoreboard at Great American Ball Park, where it will remain as part of the pre-game rotation during homestands this season. Great American continues to provide a unique opportunity to engage both Ohio and Kentucky residents in the fight to eradicate human trafficking.

According to the Polaris Project, there were more than 16,500 trafficking victims and survivors nationwide in 2021, the latest year for which data is available.

Like AG Cameron in Kentucky, AG Yost has worked diligently in Ohio to combat human trafficking. Yost created the Human Trafficking Initiative (HTI) to build awareness of the problem and empower Ohioans to take action.

The regional human trafficking task forces of Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) have made 1,277 human trafficking-related arrests statewide since the commission began collecting annual data in 2019. As part of those efforts, OOCIC has also:

Fielded 2,440 tips.

Secured the indictment of 412 people on 2,113 counts.

Served 905 search warrants.

Made 510 rescues.

Referred 1,983 people to resources.

The Reds partnership is crucial to Yost’s efforts to partner with sports venues, which draw large crowds, to raise awareness of the scourge of human trafficking.

In March, both Nationwide Arena in Columbus and UD Arena at the University of Dayton partnered with Yost’s office on a poster campaign during the NCAA’s March Madness basketball tournament games. Last year, the Columbus Crew soccer team partnered with the attorney general on a PSA campaign at Lower.com field.

The Reds PSA lets baseball fans know that, contrary to popular belief, human trafficking can occur at any time and in any location. It also directs fans to report suspected human trafficking to local law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888).

