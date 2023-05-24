Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,596 in the last 365 days.

TowneBank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Common Stock Dividend Increased By 8.7%

/EIN News/ -- SUFFOLK, Va., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Roads based TowneBank (NASDAQ: TOWN) announced today that its Board of Directors declared its second-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.25 per common share payable on July 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023. The quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, or $1.00 per common share on an annual basis, is an 8.7% increase from the previous dividend rate.

The amount and declaration of future cash dividends are subject to Board of Directors’ approval in addition to regulatory restrictions.

About TowneBank:

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, TowneBank values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, the bank operates over 45 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. TowneBank offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $16.73 billion as of March 31, 2023, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482

Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813


Primary Logo

You just read:

TowneBank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more