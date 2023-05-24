WorldFest-Houston Film Festival Awards ALIWOOD's Music Video "Won't Let Go"

WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival ALIWOOD awarded at WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival Recording Artist, ALIWOOD

For over 50 years, the Houston International Film Festival has championed independent filmmakers and now they have awarded ALIWOOD for his Music Video.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ALIWOOD's Music Video, Won't Let Go , has been awarded at the prestigious WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival. This festival is third oldest film festival, started in 1961, right after New York and San Francisco. This honor puts ALIWOOD and his production team in the same class as esteemed past winners such as Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Ang Lee, and more. Despite limited resources, the crew succeeded in creating a visually stunning and emotionally charged masterpiece that has resonated with fans around the world. This award is a testament to the quality of ALIWOOD's work and his crew’s dedication to creating unique and compelling visuals.The music video has garnered widespread acclaim going viral on Youtube with +170k views and has been praised for its thought-provoking visuals, powerful storytelling, and ALIWOOD's exceptional performance. It serves as a testament to the rising talent and immense potential of ALIWOOD and his production company, RHC Productions. With this latest achievement, ALIWOOD solidifies his position as a rising star in the music industry and a force to be reckoned with in the world of directing and visual storytelling.Video Production Credits:Director: ALIWOODDirector of Photography: Brandon RuizProducer / Editor / Colorist: ALIWOODCo Producer: Melissa Wood1st A/C: Gaurav ShahDrone Photography: Joshua NewtonSpecial Effects: Alex SnadinFor more on ALIWOOD visit:or follow him on instagram: @aliwoodrhc

ALIWOOD - Won't Let Go