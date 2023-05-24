WorldFest-Houston Film Festival Awards ALIWOOD's Music Video "Won't Let Go"
For over 50 years, the Houston International Film Festival has championed independent filmmakers and now they have awarded ALIWOOD for his Music Video.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ALIWOOD's Music Video, Won't Let Go, has been awarded at the prestigious WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival. This festival is third oldest film festival, started in 1961, right after New York and San Francisco. This honor puts ALIWOOD and his production team in the same class as esteemed past winners such as Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Ang Lee, and more. Despite limited resources, the crew succeeded in creating a visually stunning and emotionally charged masterpiece that has resonated with fans around the world. This award is a testament to the quality of ALIWOOD's work and his crew’s dedication to creating unique and compelling visuals.
The music video has garnered widespread acclaim going viral on Youtube with +170k views and has been praised for its thought-provoking visuals, powerful storytelling, and ALIWOOD's exceptional performance. It serves as a testament to the rising talent and immense potential of ALIWOOD and his production company, RHC Productions. With this latest achievement, ALIWOOD solidifies his position as a rising star in the music industry and a force to be reckoned with in the world of directing and visual storytelling.
Video Production Credits:
Director: ALIWOOD
Director of Photography: Brandon Ruiz
Producer / Editor / Colorist: ALIWOOD
Co Producer: Melissa Wood
1st A/C: Gaurav Shah
Drone Photography: Joshua Newton
Special Effects: Alex Snadin
For more on ALIWOOD visit:
aliwoodrhc.com
or follow him on instagram: @aliwoodrhc
David Lampton
Division Press
email us here
ALIWOOD - Won't Let Go