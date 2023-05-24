Submit Release
News Search

There were 866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,737 in the last 365 days.

WorldFest-Houston Film Festival Awards ALIWOOD's Music Video "Won't Let Go"

WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival

ALIWOOD awarded at WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival

Recording Artist, ALIWOOD

Recording Artist, ALIWOOD

For over 50 years, the Houston International Film Festival has championed independent filmmakers and now they have awarded ALIWOOD for his Music Video.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ALIWOOD's Music Video, Won't Let Go, has been awarded at the prestigious WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival. This festival is third oldest film festival, started in 1961, right after New York and San Francisco. This honor puts ALIWOOD and his production team in the same class as esteemed past winners such as Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Ang Lee, and more. Despite limited resources, the crew succeeded in creating a visually stunning and emotionally charged masterpiece that has resonated with fans around the world. This award is a testament to the quality of ALIWOOD's work and his crew’s dedication to creating unique and compelling visuals.

The music video has garnered widespread acclaim going viral on Youtube with +170k views and has been praised for its thought-provoking visuals, powerful storytelling, and ALIWOOD's exceptional performance. It serves as a testament to the rising talent and immense potential of ALIWOOD and his production company, RHC Productions. With this latest achievement, ALIWOOD solidifies his position as a rising star in the music industry and a force to be reckoned with in the world of directing and visual storytelling.

Video Production Credits:
Director: ALIWOOD
Director of Photography: Brandon Ruiz
Producer / Editor / Colorist: ALIWOOD
Co Producer: Melissa Wood
1st A/C: Gaurav Shah
Drone Photography: Joshua Newton
Special Effects: Alex Snadin

For more on ALIWOOD visit:
aliwoodrhc.com
or follow him on instagram: @aliwoodrhc

David Lampton
Division Press
email us here

ALIWOOD - Won't Let Go

You just read:

WorldFest-Houston Film Festival Awards ALIWOOD's Music Video "Won't Let Go"

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more