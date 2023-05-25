Caimito Fruits Panama Celebrates Its 4th Year Of Being GLOBALG.A.P. Certified
Caimito Fruits Panama is an environmentally conscious farm that follows world-class environmental regulations and strict norms.DONOSO, COSTA ABAJO, PANAMA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by James Gooden & Donald Ewert, Latam Investco, a small investment company based in Panama, proudly announces its unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility through its GLOBALG.A.P. certified Caimito Fruits Panama’s Pineapple Farm. Specializing in attracting foreign investors for various projects, including eco-tourism ventures and sustainable development initiatives, Latam Investco has been promoting environmentally conscious practices in the region.
As leading advocates for sustainable agriculture, James Gooden & Donald Ewert have ensured that Caimito Fruits Panama’s Pineapple Farm can continuously maintain the prestigious GLOBALG.A.P. certification for the past four years. This certification is a testament to the farm's dedication to maintaining high safety and quality standards in line with international market demands. The GLOBALG.A.P. certification is a globally recognized standard encompassing good agricultural practices, food safety, sustainability, and environmental protection.
“We are working in close coordination with the Panama government in promoting/exporting Panama products as well as helping local growers in the área to get their certificates and commercialize their production in Europe, ” said James Gooden & Donald Ewert in a joint statement.
GLOBALG.A.P. was established in 1997 by prominent European retailers seeking a universal benchmark for good agricultural practices. Today, it is recognized in over 135 countries worldwide and covers various crops, including fruits, vegetables, and livestock. In collaboration with international organizations such as the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), GLOBALG.A.P. ensures that agricultural producers meet stringent criteria by undergoing rigorous audits conducted by independent third-party certification bodies.
GLOBALG.A.P. certification is of utmost importance as it guarantees consumers the safety and quality of food products. With rigorous requirements for food safety and hygiene, including approved pesticide usage, proper handling, and regular residue testing, it instills confidence in consumers. It signifies that products are produced in a safe and environmentally responsible manner. Moreover, this certification opens doors to international markets, as many retailers and importers demand it to ensure compliance with high safety and quality standards.
GLOBALG.A.P. certification provides a competitive advantage for farmers by demonstrating their commitment to sustainable agriculture and responsible farming practices. Additionally, the certification plays a vital role in environmental protection by mandating efficient resource usage, promoting integrated pest management practices to minimize pesticide usage, and reducing environmental impact. GLOBALG.A.P. certification contributes to preserving natural resources and biodiversity by promoting sustainable and environmentally responsible agriculture.
Latam Investco's pineapple farm exemplifies the benefits of GLOBALG.A.P. certification. By achieving this esteemed certification, the farm has gained access to new markets, successfully exporting fresh pineapples to several countries in Europe and Asia since 2019. This achievement has been made possible through close collaboration with the ProPanama Authority and the Ministry of Commerce and Industries (Mici), who have been instrumental in promoting the delectable golden Panama pineapple worldwide.
"At Latam Investco, we firmly believe that economic growth and environmental stewardship go hand in hand," stated James Gooden, Co-founder of Latam Investco.
"Our GLOBALG.A.P. certified pineapple farm is a testament to our commitment to sustainable agriculture and responsible business practices. We are proud to contribute to the global movement towards a greener and more sustainable future," added Donald Ewert, Co-founder of Latam Investco.
Investors can visit the official website of Latam Investco to learn more about their environmentally responsible initiatives.
About Latam Investco
Latam Investco is a Panama-based investment company that attracts foreign investors for eco-tourism ventures and sustainable development projects. With a strong focus on environmental responsibility, they work closely with the Panama government to promote and export local products while supporting local growers in obtaining certifications and expanding their reach in European markets.
Donald Ewert
Latam Investco
Donald@lataminvestco.com