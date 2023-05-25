Leoforce Wins Best Comprehensive Solution for Enterprise Award at 2023 HR Tech Awards

Leoforce was honored to receive the award at the 4th annual HR Tech Awards for its ability to solve the core challenges faced by the recruiting industry.

Our mission is not just to find the right candidates for employers, but to also connect candidates to jobs and employers where they feel purposeful and driven.” — Madhu Modugu

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leoforce, an industry leader in HR tech, and the company behind Arya, the AI sourcing platform that quickly, and accurately matches people, jobs, and companies based on deep compatibility, proudly announced its selection as the recipient of the “Best Comprehensive Solution for Enterprise” in the Talent Acquisition category at this year’s HR Tech Awards. With hundreds of entries from across the globe, the award validates the company’s claim of being the most comprehensive AI-sourcing tool on the market in a single platform.

“Our entire team has worked so hard to create the ultimate sourcing tool that Arya is, and that’s what makes this award so gratifying. Being recognized by our industry peers and the team at Lighthouse is the icing on the cake,” said CRO Wade Pierson.

Powered by one of the HR technology industry’s most innovative research firms, Lighthouse Research & Advisory, the HR Tech Awards were designed to recognize the top firms in the HR tech industry for their ability to create solutions for the challenges faced by employers, recruiters, and HR teams. Award categories include Talent Acquisition, Employee Experience, Talent Analytics, and others. The awards program has a stringent judging component with a panel comprised of industry-leading consultants, educators, and independent practitioners who meticulously examine each entrant’s technology through actual demos.

"In addition to examining the actual technology through a demo, we look at the company behind the solution, a client case study, and other relevant details to fully understand what each firm offers. It's incredible to see the amazing value that employers can get from the right HR technology partner," said George Rogers, Chief Culture Officer at Lighthouse.

With the largest talent database in the industry of 850+ million local and global candidates sourced from 70+ channels across 150+ industries, the Arya platform uses predictive analytics, 7 multidimensional data points, and 300+ attributes to score and rank talent for compatibility. The platform also simultaneously sources candidates from multiple channels for 90% of jobs in under 5 minutes, reducing candidate review and shortlisting time by 50%.

The powerful AI sourcing platform also features built-in diversity indicators that eliminate bias, AI-assisted and Boolean search, market intelligence capabilities, and even an Applicants on Demand service. CEO Madhu Modugu had this to say about the platform, “Our mission is not just to find the right candidates for employers, but to also connect candidates to jobs and employers where they feel purposeful and driven. This philosophy is a key component to the effectiveness of our AI solution – which at its’ core is the best of AI technology with a human touch.”

“Arya by Leoforce is used by enterprise employers to automate repetitive tasks and generate more productive and human interactions with candidates. Leveraged by firms in technology, pharmaceuticals, and other industries, Arya is a talent acquisition team's best friend.” - Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ABOUT ARYA BY LEOFORCE

Arya is the only AI-sourcing platform leveraging talent intelligence, multiple ML models, and predictive analytics to deliver cutting-edge solutions that streamline the recruiting, hiring, and job search process and accurately matches people, jobs, and companies based on deep compatibility. For more information, please visit: https://leoforce.com/.

ABOUT LIGHTHOUSE RESEARCH & ADVISORY

Lighthouse Research & Advisory is a modern analyst firm building a standard of excellence in strategic human capital management research and advisory. For more information, please visit: https://lhra.io/