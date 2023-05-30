Dr. Diana Lockwood Named Executive Director of Nonprofit ‘Rising United’
First Person to Earn a Doctorate in STEAM Education Curriculum and Instruction To Lead Female Empowerment OrganizationLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Built on the shared belief that when a woman rises, we all rise, the newly formed Rising United nonprofit has brought on accomplished STEAM educator and researcher Dr. Diana Lockwood to lead the organization’s mission to dramatically impact female empowerment via historic female-driven events. The University of South Carolina graduate with a Doctorate in Education focused on STEAM, Dr. Lockwood will be building Rising United’s first mission (to be announced in Spring 2023) to fund women-led scientific missions and create complementary STEAM educational and partnership programs to inspire and lift girls and women to pursue and achieve their dreams.
Rising United’s vision is to encourage girls and women everywhere to believe that when they set their minds to something, anything is possible. Although advancements are being made, the world must do more to create equal opportunities for women to unlock their true potential. Rising United is creating a woman-led, global historic act to amplify the conversation and is a call to action for others to support female empowerment and scientific advancement. Founded by a diverse group of members from Costa Rica, Argentina, and the United States, IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, & Access) principals will ground the nonprofit’s mission. The first record-breaking event will combine STEAM education and scientific advancement for females all over the globe. Although not yet announced, Rising United’s first mission will be a multi-year, omnichannel event augmented by a 360° social impact activation campaign. More details to come in 2023.
Said Ronald Chang-Diaz President, RA Innova and Founder, Costa Rican Association for Space Research and Diffusion and Rising United founder, “As a high school student, several impressive minds in science and technology lit the spark to my own pursuit of a career in space science. Rising United is an idea to take that inspiration I received and share it with the next generation. It can only be directed by an amazing person that shares that passion for mentoring students to rise up to their full potential and has vast education and experience in STEAM. Diana is that amazing person to lead an amazing project."
"I am inspired and honored to be leading Rising United in their mission to amplify young women's interest in all things STEAM,” said Dr. Lockwood. “And I can’t wait to see their excitement when they look to the stars and imagine their own infinite possibilities."
Dr. Lockwood graduated from The University of South Carolina with her Doctorate in Education. She became the first person – and the first female and Latina/o/x - in the United States to earn a degree in Curriculum & Instruction with a focus on STEAM at the doctoral level. The heart of Diana’s work is focused on Women in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, & Math) and IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access). Her research and curriculum are designed around role models in the STEAM workforce that are gender inclusive, multicultural, and neurodiverse. This way, all students see people that look like them as examples of success and achievement in the curriculum and the classroom.
Diana is an accomplished educator, researcher, and curriculum designer in STEAM Education. Her work includes Maker-Centered Learning, Challenge-Based Learning, Problem-Based Learning, and Design Thinking. Her expertise is featured in the documentary STEM Starts Now which premiered at STEMie Fest in 2020. She is also the author of A STEAM Mindset: Teaching the Next Generation to Problem Solve, The STEAM Kids Guide 2 Awesome, and the upcoming book STEAM Team and the Incredible Dream: An Atmosphere Adventure.
As founder of STEAM Kids, LLC., she designs STEAM curricula for schools and organizations focused on teaching hands-on learning to the next generation of scientists, architects, engineers, artists, and mathematicians. Her recent projects include consulting as an expert advisor for Discovery Education, FIRST Robotics, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. She is focused on developing STEAM curricula that is inclusive, diverse, equitable, and fun!
In addition to teaching kids, Diana has trained adults around the world to design Makerspaces, STEAM Labs & curricula aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). She works with them virtually or on location through conferences such as The People of Color Conference, the National Science Teaching Association Conference, and Harvard Graduate School of Education's Project Zero Conferences.
She believes in giving back to her community and is an advisory board member for Science & Children magazine, a National Science Teaching Association publication, and also serves on her local library Friends’ board.
