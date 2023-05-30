Mobile App Hands2paws Hosts Contest to Identify Doodles with Poodle Ancestry
"Unleashing the Power of Science: Hands2Paws Launches Doodle DNA Challenge to Unlock the Genetic Secrets of Your Furry Friend"
Not every dog breed is for everyone, but there is a perfect dog for every person.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hands2paws, the mobile app that matches humans with suitable purebred dogs or available rescues, has announced a contest for doodle owners who want to know if their dog is part poodle. The contest aims to educate pet owners about the dangers of purchasing puppies online and the importance of responsible breeding practices. With so many online scams, puppy mills and backyard breeders are focused on fast cash, so consumers may not get what they paid for.
"We're excited to offer this contest to doodle owners who want to know if their dog is part poodle," said Elizabeth Menegon, founder of Hands2paws. "With so many online puppy sales originating from backyard breeding and puppy mills, consumers pay thousands for a puppy that may not be part poodle. We hope this contest will encourage people to research before purchasing any breed over-publicized as 'the hypoallergenic dog' to own."
The Doodle DNA Challenge is an opportunity to open up a dialogue about the dangers of online and puppy sales and to educate pet owners about the importance of responsible breeding practices. Consumers are often unaware of deceptive puppy sales and may feel ashamed that they purchased from an unreliable source. The contest is a way to help pet owners make informed decisions about their pets.
Hands2paws is committed to helping pet owners make informed decisions about their pets. Hands2paws is an innovative platform that uses advanced algorithms to match humans with suitable purebred dogs or available rescues. The platform's algorithm is designed to identify the specific characteristics and traits of each breed and then match them with potential owners' profile questions based on their preferences and lifestyle. Once a match is made, Hands2paws refers the user to the breed-specific association website for further information on the breed, including health concerns and litter inquiries.
The contest starts on May 30th and ends on June 9th. Entrants must provide information and a picture of their doodle mix. Hands2Paws will choose four winners, and each awarded a complimentary Embark DNA test kit. The competition is available to all individuals in the United States who possess a doodle mix and are at least 18 years old. Participants must be willing to share their results online and authorize Hands2Paws to publish them on social media and blog posts.
