Intelligent Code Repair Analyzes and Corrects Programming Errors, Complementing Red Hat Trusted Application Pipeline
Automated code repair helps reduce security vulnerabilities and increases reliability.SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Users of Red Hat Trusted Application Pipeline can now deploy OpenRefactory’s Intelligent Code Repair (iCR) to automatically analyze source code and detect programming errors that can lead to security vulnerabilities and reliability failures.
Programming errors can result in failures that cost businesses millions of dollars in damages and loss of trust. In addition to detecting errors, iCR can synthesize repairs to the source code to remove the problems.
The Tekton tasks from Red Hat Trusted Application Pipeline trigger iCR analysis. iCR has been shown to detect more bugs than other bug-detection tools with high precision, leading to fewer false positives. This means that analyses take less time to process, leading to higher quality code in less time, without programmer frustration.
As software supply chain attacks continue to rise, organizations need trusted code and delivery pipelines to help mitigate these risks.
OpenRefactory is participating in Red Hat Summit and would be happy to show you how iCR can work. Contact Munawar Hafiz at munawar@openrefactory.com while at the event or info@openrefactory.com anytime. Visit OpenRefactory’s Website at www.openrefactory.com.
About OpenRefactory:
OpenRefactory, in Santa Clara California, has developed an industry-leading code analysis and repair service called Intelligent Code Repair (iCR) for popular enterprise languages such as Java, Python and Go. iCR is available as a cloud application or as a package for private use within a protected firewall, so that Source Code integrity is preserved. Its CEO and Founder, Dr. Munawar Hafiz, is a pioneer in using code analysis and refactoring to provide a high level of error detection and correction.
