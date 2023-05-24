DESIFEST Announces Partnership with Secret Deodorant, Elevating South Asian Arts and Culture in Canada

Jonita at DESIFEST

Exciting news! DESIFEST partners with Secret Deodorant to elevate South Asian arts and culture in Canada.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DESIFEST, the renowned festival celebrating South Asian arts and culture is thrilled to welcome Secret Deodorant as a key partner. DESIFEST is a four-day celebration of South Asian heritage with a full schedule of artistic performances, including headliner Jonita Gandhi.

Secret Deodorant is proud to be the presenting sponsor of Jonita Gandhi's performance on Saturday, June 3. As a homegrown talent turned global music sensation, DESIFEST is Jonita’s homecoming where thousands will have the chance to hear her mesmerising beats. Also on June 3, Secret Deodorant will be providing festival attendees with the pop-up Stay Fresh Lounge, a serene and chic place to relax and refresh their odour protection with Secret Dry Spray Deodorant.

"Through our partnership with Secret Deodorant, we can enhance the festival experience and showcase the incredible talents of artists like Jonita Gandhi," said Sathish Bala, CEO of DESIFEST. "We are excited to collaborate with Secret Deodorant, a brand known for its commitment to superior odour protection and innovation, which aligns perfectly with the spirit of our festival”.

DESIFEST’s headlining day will take place at Yonge and Dundas Square on June 3 from 11am - 11pm. All attendees will be treated to a vibrant celebration of South Asian music, dance, and visual arts, with the amazing performance of Jonita Gandhi, presented by Secret Deodorant, taking place at 8PM.

About DESIFEST: DESIFEST is a renowned festival promoting and celebrating South Asian arts and culture in Canada. Held annually at the iconic Yonge and Dundas Square, DESIFEST showcases diverse talent, including musicians, dancers, and visual artists. The festival provides emerging and established artists a platform to share their work and connect with audiences from all backgrounds.

About Secret Deodorant: Secret® was the first antiperspirant brand designed specifically for women, and for the past 60 years, Secret® has been on the forefront of women’s lives, leading with innovation designed to provide superior odor and wetness protection. The brand has proudly supported women’s advancement and equality, celebrating those who push through barriers and stand up for what they believe in, without “sweating” the obstacles that may come their way.