Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,708 in the last 365 days.

HII is Awarded Advance Procurement Contract Modification for Virginia-Class Block V Submarines

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has received a $305.2 million contract modification from General Dynamics Electric Boat to procure long-lead-time material for two additional Block V Virginia-class submarines.

The contract modification brings the overall contract value to $10.2 billion.

“These funds are critically important to stabilizing and providing predictability to the thousands of suppliers across the country who support the Virginia-class program,” said Jason Ward, NNS vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction. “The submarine industrial base is crucial to our shipbuilding success and we look forward to continuing to build these vital national security assets that will deliver to the U.S. Navy with the latest technology.”

NNS is one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy. The advanced capabilities of Virginia-class submarines increase firepower, maneuverability and stealth.

Block V AP

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-awarded-advance-procurement-contract-modification-virginia-class-block-v-submarines/.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Todd Corillo
Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com
(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ba3423b-e73a-40f7-8fe4-d282c224ffff


Primary Logo

Block V Funding

HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division has received a $305.2 million contract modification to procure long-lead-time material for two additional Block V Virginia-class submarines (Photo by Ashley Cowan/HII).

You just read:

HII is Awarded Advance Procurement Contract Modification for Virginia-Class Block V Submarines

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more