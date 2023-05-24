Archivists Recognized as 2023 Tennessee Archives Institute Graduates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee State Library & Archives and Secretary of State Tre Hargett proudly recognized seven archivists who earned their Archives Management Certification at the 2023 Tennessee Archives Institute.

In 2023, the Tennessee Archives Institute drew 26 participants from historical institutions and local archives from around the state. Participating archivists who complete three years of coursework through the institute graduate with an Archives Management Certification.

This year’s program graduates include:

Ann Brown – Warren County Archives

Pam Bullock – Pickett County Archives

Anne G’Fellers-Mason – Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia

Glenda Moore – Shelby County Archives

John Oliver – Trousdale County Archives

Christine Ragan – Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Sharon Rokosh – Cumberland County Archives

“The Tennessee Archives Institute is an excellent resource for archivists across the state to receive additional training,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Congratulations to this year’s graduates for completing this three-year program and their commitment to preserving our great state’s history.”

The Tennessee Archives Institute is an annual two-and-a-half-day workshop on the principles and practices of archival management and records preservation hosted by the Tennessee State Library & Archives. Participants are provided with opportunities to interact and exchange ideas with other archivists and records keepers from across the state.

“The archives development team looks forward to the Tennessee Archives Institute every year because it provides our team and local archivists the opportunity to network, collaborate and learn from one another,” said Assistant State Archivist Jami Awalt.

This year’s institute included disaster preparedness and response sessions, digital project planning, collection development and security, records management, customer service and discussion sessions with current acting county archivists.

The Tennessee Archives Institute is funded by the Secretary of State’s office and a grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, a division of the National Archives.

For more information about the Archives Development Program and the Tennessee Archives Institute, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/archives-development-program.