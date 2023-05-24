MARK MAGAW NAMED DIRECTOR TO ALTUMINT, INC.’S STRATEGIC ADVISORY BOARD
Veteran police chief brings 32 years of experience and knowledge and will help develop innovative solutions to pressing traffic safety issues
My joining Altumint is a testament to the high integrity of the company's leadership and their commitment to developing technology that can save lives in communities.”LANHAM, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Altumint, Inc., a provider of AI-enabled traffic technology that saves lives, today named veteran police chief Mark Magaw as Director to its Strategic Advisory Board. With 32 years of experience and knowledge, Chief Magaw will play a key role in guiding Altumint's efforts to develop cutting-edge technology that creates safer communities.
— Chief Mark Magaw
"We are honored to welcome Chief Mark Magaw to our Strategic Advisory Board," said Altumint CEO Thomas Bouchard. "His appointment underscores our commitment to providing the highest level of expertise and support to our clients, and we are excited about the impact he will have on our ability to develop innovative solutions to pressing traffic safety issues."
"My joining Altumint is a testament to the high integrity of the company's leadership and their commitment to developing technology that can save lives in communities," said Magaw.
In this capacity, Chief Magaw will join a roster of seasoned law enforcement executives sharing their vision on how new technologies, including Altumint's AI-enabled solutions, can benefit diverse law enforcement communities and the public they serve.
About Mark Magaw
Chief Magaw has an extensive background in law enforcement, having started his career in the Secret Service Uniform Division before dedicating most of his tenure to the Prince George's County Police Department. He held multiple leadership positions there, including Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety. In addition, Chief Magaw was pivotal in establishing the Regional Area Gang Enforcement Unit and the Civil Disturbance Unit, which remain integral components of the department's operations.
Chief Magaw earned a bachelor’s degree from James Madison University and a master's in management from Johns Hopkins University. He has undergone specialized training with various esteemed organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Furthermore, he has graduated from the National Executive Institute of the United States Department of Justice, underscoring his dedication to pursuing excellence in his field.
Chief Magaw is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), served as the Chairman of the IACP's Firearms Committee and the Baltimore/Washington High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas' (HIDTA) Executive Board and was on the Steering Committee for the Prince George's/Montgomery County Gang Prevention Task Force.
About Altumint, Inc.
Driven by safety and integrity, Altumint offers a resourceful and adaptive partnership to immediately improve public safety. We engineer, manufacture, and support a visual technology system and citation process using artificial intelligence to capture data on people and vehicles who break the law. We add support and resources for law enforcement to monitor speeding in school zones, work zones, running red lights, and ignoring school bus stop arms—anything compromising community safety.
Our expert team provides unmatched customer service and is committed to making responsive changes in technology and processes based on customer and partner feedback. For additional information, please visit our website at altumint.com.
About Capitol Meridian Partners
Capitol Meridian Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm founded in 2021 to invest at the nexus of government and commercial markets. Capitol Meridian Partners is focused on investment opportunities in the aerospace & defense, government and business services, and related software and technology sectors where it believes it can utilize its network of industry veterans curated over 25+ years of its principals’ experience to drive significant value creation. The firm partners with founders and management teams to bring thoughtful, strategic resources to each investment opportunity. For more information on Capitol Meridian Partners, please visit: capitolmeridian.com.
Kate Smith
Altumint, Inc.
+1 402-310-2959
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn