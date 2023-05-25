The Literacy Lab Receives $150,000 Accelerate Innovation Grant to Help Sustain Cost-Effective High-Impact Tutoring
Funding helps support The Literacy Lab’s efforts to provide students in underserved communities with evidence-based literacy instructionWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Literacy Lab announced today that it has received a $150,000 Innovation Grant from Accelerate, a national nonprofit working to make high-impact tutoring a standard feature of the American school day.
The grant will help The Literacy Lab provide students – in communities experiencing racial and/or economic inequities – with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction as preparation for academic, professional, and personal success.
"We are truly grateful for this generous gift from Accelerate," said The Literacy Lab's CEO Heather Jenkins. "Literacy is the foundation for educational success and opportunities in life. Unfortunately, many children, particularly students of color and those living in communities with income levels far below the national average, do not have equitable access to build this foundation. We are committed to helping as many students as possible achieve grade-level literacy targets. These funds will help expand our work and deepen our commitment to better meet the changing needs of the students, schools and communities we serve across the country."
The Literacy Lab was selected for a Call to Effective Action grant because of its commitment to developing and scaling a research-backed tutoring model that improves outcomes for all students, especially those in historically underserved communities.
“The evidence behind tutoring as an intervention is strong and the field is making tremendous progress, but we still need more providers with a proven track record that can also scale,” said Accelerate CEO Kevin Huffman. “Before the federal pandemic relief dollars dry up, we have an opportunity – and a responsibility – to identify these providers and ensure they are able to deliver cost-effective programs and present evidence that they get results for kids.”
About The Literacy Lab
The Literacy Lab is a national non-profit organization that provides students – in communities experiencing racial and/or economic inequities – with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction as preparation for academic, professional, and personal success. The Literacy Lab partners with school districts to help achieve attainment gains by embedding full-time, rigorously trained tutors in early childhood centers and elementary schools.
