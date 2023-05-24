El Septimo Cigars Increases its Presence in Las Vegas

El Septimo Partners with Black-Owned "Chocolate City" to Brand Its New Flagship Location into El Septimo Lounge

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo, the world’s fastest growing premium cigar company and the most globally recognized luxury cigar brand, continues with its progress of opening more new cigar lounges. El Septimo has announced a cooperation with Chocolate City to brand their new flagship location into an El Septimo Cigar Bar & Lounge. The lounge is located at 1511 S. Commerce Street, Las Vegas, NV 89102.

“We have decided to increase our presence in the Las Vegas cigar market. This is a huge market and not only are we focusing on the Las Vegas strip, but also North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Southern Highland, Henderson, and Green Valley. You will find outside of each casino an El Septimo cigar lounge that will offer you a greater selection at lower prices compared to casino lounges. This year we are also introducing a new cigar line and many new accessories. The new cigar part of El Septimo’s recent “Emperor Collection” has been designed to celebrate Black history and culture and will be named “Empress Sheba” after the first queen of Africa, known for her wisdom, beauty and wealth. She was also the first queen to be mentioned in the bible,” says Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo.

“I am a huge fan of El Septimo cigars and its products. This is a Black-Owned cigar lounge in Las Vegas and El Septimo has been a big help getting our lounge up and running. They are creative and everything they do is the ultimate luxury experience. Across the U.S., El Septimo has demonstrated its willingness to work with Black lounge owners and has helped black communities and businesses. This is very important for us and a major factor in how we select our partners. I have never seen a company enter the U.S. market and in less than just 2 years, establish itself as the best. Not only do they have the best cigars and accessories in the world, but they also have wine and spirits of their own, unlike any other cigar company. El Septimo has already established itself as the best cigar manufacturer in the world, being the only innovative company that has truly elevated this old industry. We are excited to be associated with El Septimo and can’t wait to see this beautiful lounge open to the public. We started carrying this brand, and our customers love the products. We all have learned that we need to team up with El Septimo to be successful,” says Johnny Yancy the owner of Chocolate City.

Younan finishes, “For the brief time we have been in the U.S, more retailers have converted their lounges to El Septimo than any other brand of cigars, and by end of this year, there will be more lounges named El Septimo than any other brand in the world. This is a significant milestone to establish ourselves as the world’s leader of the Premium Cigar Industry.”

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $5.8 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries La Maison Younan and Younan Propertie s .

La Maison Younan owns and manages various companies including El Septimo Premium Cigars headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, 7 Global Distribution Tobacco Wholesale, and MPA Studio de Création headquartered in Paris, France The company also owns luxury hotels and resorts in France and Portugal, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, and four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard,

Younan Properties, Inc. is a commercial real estate investment and management company, headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with offices within the top 10 markets of the U.S., with over two decades of experience successfully acquiring, repositioning, and managing Class “A” high rise and mid-level office buildings.

Attachment

Alexandra Younan El Septimo Geneva 8187039600 AYounan@younancompany.com