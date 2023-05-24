AFFINITY PATIENT ADVOCACY APPOINTS ALL WOMEN EXECUTIVE BOARD
Affinity Patient Advocacy, a non-profit Patient Advocacy firm, appoints an all-women Executive Board.CHESTER SPRINGS, PA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chester Springs, Pennsylvania May 24, 2023 — Affinity Patient Advocacy, a non-profit Patient Advocacy firm, appoints an all-women Executive Board.
This strategic move by CEO, Founder and Chairwomen of the Board, Christina DiArcangelo is one of many initiatives that DiArcangelo and the Executive Board will be moving ahead with. Recently, the non-profit Advocacy firm started offering biotechnology, device, and pharmaceutical companies with subject recruitment services. Affinity Patient Advocacy is dedicated to improving subject recruitment and retention to benefit everyone involved, from subjects to sponsors, with a deep and thorough understanding of therapeutic areas.
“The strategic move of developing an all-women executive board with the appointment of Tiffany Watkins as the Vice President of the board as well as Melisa Frain as Secretary of the board was something that I had been considering since 2022. Affinity Patient Advocacy is a heart centered patient advocacy firm, and it is my personal mission to ensure that our heart centered leadership is shared with the rest of the board and all the individuals that we work with daily. I am thrilled with the change and look forward to seeing all our goals being achieved. I am especially excited with the formal start of clinical research subject recruitment for Sponsors, and clinical trial sites around the world.,” states, Christina DiArcangelo, CEO, Founder, Chairwoman of the Board, Affinity Patient Advocacy.
“Women today face many of the same challenges in the workplace, leadership, and family that we have been up against for over 60 years. Christina DiArcangelo stood up to those challenges when she opted to have all women in board leadership roles. As Vice President, my leadership is intentional and inclusive. My approach to patient advocacy is holistic - truly patient first. We are honored to not only provide great representation for women, but to be able to serve patients when they need us the most; straight from our hearts.”, states, Tiffany Watkins, Vice President, Affinity Patient Advocacy.
“I am very excited for this new adventure. Working close to the board and making a difference is something I am passionate about. I cannot wait to see what this board of all women can do for the future. I am very proud to be a part of Affinity Patient Advocacy and to be surrounded by likeminded women.”, states Melisa Frain, Secretary, Affinity Patient Advocacy.
About Affinity Patient Advocacy:
Affinity Patient Advocacy is a non-profit headquartered in Chester Springs, PA which strives to provide families with independent, high-quality professional health management services, social services, and wellness services. Recently, we have added subject recruitment services to assist Sponsor companies and clinical trial sites directly. Serious illnesses can be very overwhelming. Affinity Patient Advocacy will manage the process and help patients and their families focus on the most important aspect of their treatment, getting better. For more information, please email: info@affinitypatientadvocacy.org or visit us at www.affinitypatientadvocacy.org, Facebook at Affinity Patient Advocacy, Twitter at AdvocAffinity, LinkedIn and Instagram at advocacypatient.
