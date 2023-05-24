LOCAL CHILDREN'S MUSIC COMPANY LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL TOUR TO SUPPORT THE ARTS
International Tour Kicks Off With Big Dreams Concert And Trip To Costa Rica This Summer
This tour is not just a performance opportunity; it's a chance for our students to experience different cultures and connect with people from all walks of life”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dana Rice Music Fame Studio has announced the launch of its highly anticipated international tour in the summer of 2023. The tour will take students on a cultural journey to Costa Rica, offering them the opportunity to perform alongside their music instructor, singer, songwriter Dana Rice.
The tour comes on the heels of the studio's tenth-anniversary celebration of the Big Dreams Concert, which started in a living room and grew into a public space. This year it will be hosted at the Lawrenceville Arts Center which serves as the perfect backdrop for this magical event.
The concert will feature an array of children's performances that showcase the immense talent and musical prowess of these budding artists. From soulful renditions of popular songs to enchanting original compositions, the audience will be treated to an unforgettable musical experience. "This tour is not just a performance opportunity; it's a chance for our students to experience different cultures and connect with people from all walks of life," says Rice, the founder of Dana Rice Music Fame Studio.
Rice has coached several creatives, singers, and pianists to achieve their big dreams. Over the years, the studio has produced several talented students who have performed in various community events and landed roles in popular films and TV shows such as Raising Dion, Dynasty, One True Loves, and Swagger.
Big Dreams: Everything New - sponsored by Because One Matters (which services children in Foster Care), Sounds of Atlanta, and More To See Productions kicks off on Sunday, June 25th at 6 p.m. at the Lawrenceville Arts Center. Single tickets range from $40 -$65 and can be purchased in advance at https://www.danaricemusic.com/big-dreams-concert
About Dana Rice Music’s Fame Studio: It is a performing arts institution that offers a unique platform for students aged 5 to young adult. With a focus on personal and career development, the studio provides a holistic approach to performing arts education.
For more information, please visit www.DanaRiceMusic.com.
Contact: 678-750-3263
Email Address: dreambig@danaricemusic.com
