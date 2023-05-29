The Main Terminal Dashboard AI Enriched Everything BlockBeat Logo

BlockBeat Announces Launch of Revolutionary Terminal for Cryptocurrency Traders and Investors

We're thrilled to introduce the BlockBeat Terminal to the market. There's no reason why retail investors shouldn't have access to a high-quality system to sort through the chaos of this industry” — Isaac Horowitz, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BlockBeat, a company dedicated to transforming the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its innovative new platform, the BlockBeat Terminal.

Designed for traders and investors in the fast-paced digital asset space, the BlockBeat Terminal is a state-of-the-art workstation that delivers real-time news from thousands of primary sources, sentiment analytics, A.I. enriched data, and more, all in one comprehensive platform.

According to Blockbeat the Blockbeat founder, “We're thrilled to introduce the BlockBeat Terminal to the market.” Expanding on his vision to create the ultimate crypto news and data terminal he continues, “We knew what tools to look for when I started to trade crypto and found nothing even close to the stock trading level of tools. So, we took the matter into our own hands, spending months putting together a plan for the ultimate crypto news and data terminal that is BlockBeat.”

The BlockBeat Terminal provides traders and investors with the necessary insights to make informed decisions in the rapidly evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrency. This includes real-time news from major news sources, crypto-native news sites, press releases from important government bodies, and full Medium articles from hundreds of crypto projects.

BlockBeat Terminal also features watchlists, alerts, custom feeds, tagging, search, voting, and sharing options. The platform allows users to filter out sub-sources they do not want to see in their feed and customize their feeds to suit their preferences.

Adding to its value, BlockBeat Terminal’s search feature is the best crypto information search available anywhere, with a massive amount of current and historical news and data that can be easily searched on the web app. The asset profiles feature allows users to take a deep dive into all the top crypto assets and see news specific to that asset.

BlockBeat’s innovative technology and unparalleled resources have revolutionized the way investors and traders stay informed about the rapidly evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrency. With the BlockBeat Terminal, traders and investors can have a real-time dashboard that they never want to or have to close, providing them with all the most relevant news that they would typically have to spend hours scouring the internet for across multiple browser tabs and applications.

About BlockBeat

BlockBeat is dedicated to transforming the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry with innovative technology and unparalleled resources. The company's cutting-edge technology combined with the expertise of its team enables BlockBeat to provide investors, traders, and other market participants with the necessary insights to make informed decisions in the fast-paced digital asset space.

To learn more about the BlockBeat Terminal, visit www.blockbeat.io

BlockBeat Terminal Demo