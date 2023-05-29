Tooz to Present a Unique Smart Glasses Experience with Vision Correction at AWE USA 2023
tooz will be demonstrating a seamless customer experience for smart glasses with vision correction - from the eye exam to receiving a pair with prescription.AALEN, GERMANY, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- tooz technologies, a ZEISS Ventures company and leading provider of optics for smart glasses, is proud to announce that it will be demonstrating a seamless customer experience for smart glasses with vision correction at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) USA 2023. This is the first time that the complete process from initial eye measurement by an optometrist to receiving a pair of smart glasses with one’s individual eye prescription is provided at an event.
AWE USA 2023 in Santa Clara is the premier event for augmented and virtual reality, attracting global thought leaders, innovators, and investors from around the world. From May 31 until June 2, the exhibition provides an opportunity for companies to showcase their latest products and technologies, connect with potential customers and partners, and shape industry trends.
Up-close experience of the prescription process
At the exhibition, tooz will be demonstrating a novel customer experience for smart glasses by incorporating vision correction, a process that was not yet defined by the industry. Visitors to the tooz booth will have the opportunity to get their refractive error measured via an autorefraction measurement with a ZEISS VISUREF 150. Based on the values from the on-site live measurement, a pair of smart glasses with appropriate correction will be selected to compensate for the refractive error. tooz glasses can serve all kinds of visual needs, most importantly nearsightedness (myopia) and farsightedness (hyperopia). Visitors will experience the ophthalmic wearable firsthand and learn about its visual augmentation feature. Because of the seamlessly integrated, waveguide-based correction solution, visitors with vision impairment will see both the visual augmentation and the surroundings clearly and sharply.
"We are excited to demonstrate the customer journey for smart glasses with prescription at AWE USA 2023.", says tooz CEO Dr. Kai Stroeder. "With our groundbreaking technology, we solve the huge customer expectation for easy-to-buy and easy-to-use smart glasses providing the core product values in one solution: integrated prescription and augmentation. Our technology can be incorporated into the existing value chain of the eye care industry, from the eye exam workflow and cost-effective manufacturing to the final consumer buying experience. This technology will be a game changer in the merging of wearables and eyewear industry.”
Unique waveguide optics with integrated prescription
The tooz technology centers around the curved waveguide, which enables the user to see a virtual image in its field of view. The lens curvature allows for seamless and unlimited integration of vision correction and thus, ophthalmic smart glasses. The individual correction need of end consumers can be easily integrated by enabling regular prescription labs around the world to use their standard individualization processes directly on the tooz waveguide lens. The tooz prescription optics can be provided to local opticians or in online shops to ultimately reach the end consumer – a process already established for regular lenses.
Smart glasses with vision correction will be a game changer in the world of wearable technology. tooz is committed to providing innovative prescription solutions for augmented and virtual reality, and the demonstration of the novel customer journey at AWE USA 2023 is a testament to this commitment. tooz invites all attendees to visit their booth #743 and experience the future of smart glasses with individual vision correction firsthand.
