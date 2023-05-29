Tooz Unveils “ESSNZ SLIM” Smart Glasses Innovation Concept at AWE USA 2023
The "ESSNZ SLIM" design convinces with its light weight and slim form factor. (© tooz technologies GmbH)
The "ESSNZ SLIM" innovation concept is a uniquely light and slim solution that is perfectly tailored to meet the needs of end consumers for all-day use.AALEN, GERMANY, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- tooz technologies, a ZEISS Ventures company and leading provider of optics for smart glasses, proudly announces the launch of their latest smart glasses innovation concept, "ESSNZ SLIM," at Augmented World Expo (AWE) USA 2023. The unveiling of the sleek and lightweight design takes place in Santa Clara, California, where technology enthusiasts and industry professionals gather to discover the latest advancements in AR.
AWE USA 2023 in Santa Clara is the premier event for augmented and virtual reality, attracting global thought leaders, innovators, and investors from around the world. From May 31 until June 2, the exhibition provides an opportunity for companies to showcase their latest products and technologies, connect with potential customers and partners, and shape industry trends.
The "ESSNZ SLIM" represents a significant evolution from previous smart glasses. Building upon the success of the “ESSNZ Berlin” design, tooz has meticulously refined and enhanced the functionality to create a uniquely light and slim solution that is perfectly tailored to meet the needs of end consumers.
Designed with user comfort and style in mind, the "ESSNZ SLIM" smart glasses offer an unparalleled AR experience. A weight of less than 40 grams and an ergonomic design allows users to wear these glasses all-day long. Achieving the target of a sleek and minimalist form factor, tooz did not compromise to deliver one core differentiator: individual vision correction. tooz has again leveraged its state-of-the-art optical system, a curved waveguide with free-form surfaces and prescription integration, to guarantee natural AR experiences in future prescription glasses.
"We are thrilled to introduce the 'ESSNZ SLIM' smart glasses to the community," says Dr. Kai Stroeder, CEO of tooz. "This concept provides the proof that consumer style expectations, medical-grade correction optics and visual augmentation can be realized in a valid product offering. With its sleek design and uncompromised functionality, the 'ESSNZ SLIM' will revolutionize the way smart prescription eyewear will look and feel."
tooz will show the "ESSNZ SLIM" innovation concept for the first time at AWE USA 2023 at booth #743.
