6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) Achieves Key Telecom Certification
This development is excellent news for CSPs and MNOs seeking to implement 6WIND VSR solutions on Dell telecom platforms in the RAN, MEC, or in the cloud”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 6WIND, a leading green-tech networking software company that specializes in high-performance virtualized and cloud-native network solutions, today announced it has been certified in the Dell Technologies Telecom Partner Self-Certification Program for its Virtual Service Router (VSR) product suite.
— Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND
The Dell Telecom Partner Self-Certification Program is designed for ISVs and other industry partners to certify their software is ready for integration on Dell infrastructure within a telecom network. Once their solutions are certified, partners are assured that the quality of their software is compatible with and ready for deployment on Dell telecom platforms.
As a result of 6WIND VSR’s certification, CSPs can run a broad range of Network Functions on Dell infrastructure with the 6WIND VSR Product Suite, which includes Virtual Cell Site Router (vCSR), Virtual Provider Edge Router (vPE), Virtual Security Gateway (vSecGW), Virtual Border Router (vBR), Virtual CG-NAT Router (vCG-NAT), and Virtual Universal CPE (vCPE) Router.
The 6WIND Virtual Service Router product suite is optimized for CSPs and Enterprises and can be deployed bare-metal, virtualized, or containerized on COTS servers in private and in public clouds.
Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND commented, “We are delighted that 6WIND VSR solutions are now certified as part of the Dell Telecom Partner Self-Certification Program. This development is excellent news for CSPs and MNOs seeking to implement 6WIND VSR solutions on Dell telecom platforms in the RAN, MEC or in the cloud. 6WIND VSR solutions are designed to provide exceptional performance, scalability, and security, making them unparalleled in network virtualization”.
The 6WIND VSR Software Solutions help reduce the carbon footprint by lowering energy consumption by more than 50%. This is done cost-effectively without sacrificing performance by drastically reducing the hardware required to deliver network services.
The 6WIND VSR Product Suite has demonstrated its ability to conserve energy and reduce carbon footprint. These solutions offer high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness, and agility to global CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises.
About 6WIND
6WIND is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Cloud-Native networking software. The company is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.
6WIND software solutions are deployed by CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases.
6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA, and Singapore.
Neelam Bahal
6WIND
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube