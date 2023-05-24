Michael V. Kaplen Honored with Award for Teaching Brain Injury Course at George Washington University Law School
Michael V. Kaplen Honored with Award for Teaching Brain Injury Course at George Washington University Law School
I am grateful for the opportunity to educate future lawyers and to inspire them to pursue justice for those affected by traumatic brain injuries.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York personal injury attorney Michael V. Kaplen received an award from The George Washington University Law School on his 10-year anniversary as a Professorial Lecturer in Law teaching a health care seminar entitled, “The Legal Aspects of Traumatic Brain Injury”
— Michael V. Kaplen
Michael V. Kaplen is nationally recognized for his advocacy on behalf of individuals who have sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI) caused by negligence or malpractice. This significant milestone reflects Michael’s outstanding dedication and expertise in educating future legal professionals about the complexities of TBI law.
Throughout the past decade, Michael Kaplen’s commitment to the Traumatic Brain Injury course has been unwavering. His engaging teaching style, deep knowledge, and real-world insights have enriched the educational experience of aspiring attorneys, equipping them with the tools to advocate effectively for TBI survivors and their families.
"Receiving this 10-year recognition is a tremendous honor," said Michael Kaplen. "I am grateful for the opportunity to educate future lawyers and to inspire them to pursue justice for those affected by traumatic brain injuries. Teaching at The George Washington University Law School has been an enriching experience. I look forward to continuing to empower students to make a difference in the lives of TBI survivors."
Under Kaplen's guidance, students have gained a comprehensive understanding of TBI-related legal and medical issues, including establishing objective evidence of brain damage; considerations in the trial of a traumatic brain injury case, jury selection, expert witnesses, direct and cross-examination, evidentiary standards; proof of the economic loss, ethical issues and many interrelated issues in the legal representation of persons with a brain injury.
Through case studies, review of current medical information, and interactive discussions, Michael. Kaplen has fostered a learning environment that enables students to navigate the complexities of TBI law with confidence and compassion.
In addition to his faculty role, Michael V. Kaplen is a recognized leader in TBI law. He is a founding partner at De Caro & Kaplen, LLP, a prominent New York City personal injury law firm dedicated to representing brain injury survivors. Mr. Kaplen is also the former president of the Brain Injury Association of New York State and past chair of the New York State Traumatic Brain Injury Services Coordinating Council and past chair of the American Association for Justice, Traumatic Brain Injury Litigation Group. He is a widely published author and sought-after speaker on TBI-related legal issues.
Michael V. Kaplen
De Caro & Kaplen, LLP
(914) 747 4410
email us here