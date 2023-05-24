Global Downstream Processing Market: Driving Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Efficiency and Quality, 2020-2030

global Downstream Processing Market 2030

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Downstream Processing Market was estimated at $21.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $92.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing Biopharmaceutical Industry: The downstream processing market is witnessing significant growth due to the expanding biopharmaceutical industry. Biopharmaceuticals, which include protein-based therapeutics, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and gene therapies, have gained traction in recent years and require efficient downstream processing methods.

Increasing Demand for Biologics: Biologics, including recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies, are driving the demand for downstream processing technologies. These complex molecules require advanced purification techniques to meet regulatory standards and ensure safety and efficacy.

Purification Technologies: Downstream processing involves various purification technologies, such as chromatography, filtration, centrifugation, and membrane-based separation. Chromatography, especially affinity chromatography, is widely used for the purification of biopharmaceuticals due to its high selectivity and efficiency.

Single-Use Technologies: The adoption of single-use technologies is a notable trend in the downstream processing market. Single-use systems offer advantages like reduced contamination risks, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness by eliminating the need for cleaning and validation associated with traditional stainless-steel equipment.

Market Drivers:

Growing Biopharmaceutical Industry: The biopharmaceutical industry is expanding rapidly, driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in biotechnology. This growth fuels the demand for downstream processing technologies to purify and manufacture biopharmaceutical products.

Rising Demand for Biologics: Biologic drugs, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins, are gaining prominence in the healthcare industry. Biologics offer targeted therapies, high specificity, and improved treatment outcomes for various diseases. Downstream processing is essential for the purification and isolation of these complex molecules.

Increasing R&D Activities: Research and development activities in the biopharmaceutical sector are intensifying, leading to the discovery of new biologic drugs and therapies. Downstream processing technologies are crucial in optimizing and scaling up these processes, ensuring efficient production and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products.

Market Segmentation:

Technique:

a. Chromatography: This includes different chromatographic techniques such as affinity chromatography, ion exchange chromatography, size exclusion chromatography, and hydrophobic interaction chromatography.

b. Filtration: This involves different types of filtration methods, including ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and depth filtration.

c. Centrifugation: This includes various types of centrifugation techniques, such as sedimentation centrifugation and tangential flow filtration.

d. Membrane-based Separation: This includes techniques like membrane filtration and membrane chromatography.

Product:

a. Filters: This includes various types of filters used in downstream processing, such as depth filters, membrane filters, and capsule filters.

b. Chromatography Columns: This includes pre-packed chromatography columns used for purification processes.

c. Membrane Systems: This includes different types of membrane-based systems, including microfiltration systems, ultrafiltration systems, and tangential flow filtration systems.

d. Other Consumables: This includes consumable products like resins, membranes, and reagents used in downstream processing.

Application:

a. Monoclonal Antibody Production: Downstream processing plays a critical role in the purification of monoclonal antibodies.

b. Vaccine Production: Downstream processing techniques are utilized for the purification and formulation of vaccines.

c. Recombinant Protein Production: Downstream processing is involved in the purification and isolation of recombinant proteins.

d. Other Biopharmaceuticals: This includes downstream processing applications for other biopharmaceutical products like gene therapies, cell therapies, and biosimilars.

End User:

a. Biopharmaceutical Companies: These are companies involved in the production of biopharmaceutical products.

b. Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs): These are companies that provide downstream processing services to biopharmaceutical companies on a contract basis.

c. Research Institutes and Academic Centers: These institutions conduct research and development activities related to biopharmaceutical production and downstream processing.

Competitive Landscape:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences (now Cytiva)

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation)

3M Company

Repligen Corporation

MilliporeSigma

Eppendorf AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

