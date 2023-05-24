PEEK Tubing on the Verge of Breakthroughs with Tightening Standards in the Fluoropolymers Sector
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global PEEK Market Study Report and Global PEEK Tubing Market Study Report. This report forms a part of the Engineering Plastics Strategy report recently published by Prismane Consulting and covers the impact of COVID-19, fluctuations in the crude oil prices, looming recession in the U.S., Russian invasion of Ukraine and the energy crises in Europe. All the existing capacities, plant wise operating rates and production has been included as a part of the study.
Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) has emerged as a promising engineering thermoplastic with a strong presence in various sectors. With a global shift towards lighter, stronger, and environmentally friendly materials, PEEK is positioned as a potential solution to this growing trend. Its versatility, durability, and outstanding performance have revolutionized industries including aerospace, automotive, electronics, pipelines, and healthcare. PEEK has the ability to replace metals, withstand extreme conditions, contribute to weight reduction, and enable functional integration, thereby pushing the boundaries of innovation. Ongoing advancements in PEEK research and manufacturing are expected to further transform engineering challenges across sectors.
Despite the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, PEEK made significant progress in industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and oil & gas in 2021 and 2022. The PEEK industry showcased resilience by bouncing back to pre-crisis sales levels, demonstrating its ability to withstand market disruptions. Victrex Plc., a U.K.-based company, has been at the forefront of the PEEK market, accounting for a significant portion of sales and serving as a representative player in the industry. With an annual production capacity of 7,150 tons in the U.K., Victrex Plc is the largest PEEK manufacturer globally. The company is further expanding its production capacity by establishing a plant in China, which is set to be commissioned in Q3-2022.
One of the emerging and prominent applications of PEEK is in tubing & pipes. PEEK tubes and PEEK pipes are a part of high-performance engineering polymer material solutions in the Tubing industry. PEEK tubes are used as an alternate light weight, high temperature resistance and high-pressure tolerance tubes to other materials like steel, aluminium, glass, and polymer materials like Fluoropolymers (PTFE, PVDF, PFA, THV), PPS, PAI etc. PEEK Tubings find application in end-use industries like oil & gas, chemicals, energy, aerospace, defence, medical, electrical & electronics, analytical equipment, automotive, pharmaceutical, and nuclear sectors.
Request for TOC here:
https://prismaneconsulting.com/checkout?_token=ol2kNr7KF21HeNevEoPUjCX8MBrZ3C0BSwxsxrPm&report_id=2&single_user_license=Single
Driver
Laboratory applications opening new avenues in PEEK Tubing Market
Integration of PEEK tubing in laboratory applications is fostering innovation and unlocking new avenues for research. The unique properties of this material are revolutionizing workflows, enhancing analytical accuracy, and expanding possibilities in fields such as chromatography, analytical instrumentation, biotechnology, microfluidics, and life sciences. Consequently, the PEEK tubing market is anticipated to witness further growth and widespread adoption in the laboratory sector. Driven by the industry’s requirement to keep the contamination level low in sample analysis, PEEK Tubing have become the regulars in chromatography instrumentation for the past few decades. Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, ThermoFisher Scientific, and Sigma Aldrich Corporation are some of the major companies operating in the space. Increasing spending on R&D by developing economies is driving the demand for analytical equipment in Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, rising demand of analytical equipment from areas including analytical chemistry, clinical analysis, forensic analysis, environmental analysis, and life science research in developing countries is boosting the research and innovation at domestic levels. Post COVID-19, the life science industry has and is witnessing increased collaboration in scientific research and innovation to build defences against uncertainties like COVID-19. Today, the most standard PEEK tube kit of HPLC consists of varying diameter precision tubes with length ranging between 1 to 2 meters. Existing use of chromatography equipment and forecast growth in the sale of these products, the demand for PEEK tubes is expected to augment during the forecast period.
Tightening of standards in the Fluoropolymer Industry: A shining light for PEEK Tubings?
In February 2023, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) published a proposal under the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulation to ban the manufacture, use and sale of PFA substances in the European Union. Concerns on PFAs have risen with the chemical’s widespread contamination and its extreme persistence, which has led to increased concentrations in the environment. In March 2023, the ECHA announced the beginning of a six-month consultation on the proposal. Opinions of the ECHA’s committees’ evaluation will be sent to the European Commission, following which the final decision will be made.
Should the ban on PFAs come into effect, this would be the broadest substances ban ever in the EU, and could have serious implications in the market, since PFAs are extensively used in the chemical industry. Similar regulations could follow suit in the USA and other developed nations. The situation could be exacerbated further with the global shortage of PTFE currently, with several plants shutting down. A situation like this presents a major opportunity for the growth of PEEK, both for resins and its Tubing. As manufacturers shift towards using PEEK, this is expected to propel the demand for PEEK Tubing during the forecast.
Request Sample Here:
https://prismaneconsulting.com/report_request_sample?_token=ol2kNr7KF21HeNevEoPUjCX8MBrZ3C0BSwxsxrPm&report_id=2
To know more about Engineering Plastics visit www.prismaneconsulting.com or reach out to sales@prismaneconsulting.com
Tejas Shah
Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) has emerged as a promising engineering thermoplastic with a strong presence in various sectors. With a global shift towards lighter, stronger, and environmentally friendly materials, PEEK is positioned as a potential solution to this growing trend. Its versatility, durability, and outstanding performance have revolutionized industries including aerospace, automotive, electronics, pipelines, and healthcare. PEEK has the ability to replace metals, withstand extreme conditions, contribute to weight reduction, and enable functional integration, thereby pushing the boundaries of innovation. Ongoing advancements in PEEK research and manufacturing are expected to further transform engineering challenges across sectors.
Despite the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, PEEK made significant progress in industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and oil & gas in 2021 and 2022. The PEEK industry showcased resilience by bouncing back to pre-crisis sales levels, demonstrating its ability to withstand market disruptions. Victrex Plc., a U.K.-based company, has been at the forefront of the PEEK market, accounting for a significant portion of sales and serving as a representative player in the industry. With an annual production capacity of 7,150 tons in the U.K., Victrex Plc is the largest PEEK manufacturer globally. The company is further expanding its production capacity by establishing a plant in China, which is set to be commissioned in Q3-2022.
One of the emerging and prominent applications of PEEK is in tubing & pipes. PEEK tubes and PEEK pipes are a part of high-performance engineering polymer material solutions in the Tubing industry. PEEK tubes are used as an alternate light weight, high temperature resistance and high-pressure tolerance tubes to other materials like steel, aluminium, glass, and polymer materials like Fluoropolymers (PTFE, PVDF, PFA, THV), PPS, PAI etc. PEEK Tubings find application in end-use industries like oil & gas, chemicals, energy, aerospace, defence, medical, electrical & electronics, analytical equipment, automotive, pharmaceutical, and nuclear sectors.
Request for TOC here:
https://prismaneconsulting.com/checkout?_token=ol2kNr7KF21HeNevEoPUjCX8MBrZ3C0BSwxsxrPm&report_id=2&single_user_license=Single
Driver
Laboratory applications opening new avenues in PEEK Tubing Market
Integration of PEEK tubing in laboratory applications is fostering innovation and unlocking new avenues for research. The unique properties of this material are revolutionizing workflows, enhancing analytical accuracy, and expanding possibilities in fields such as chromatography, analytical instrumentation, biotechnology, microfluidics, and life sciences. Consequently, the PEEK tubing market is anticipated to witness further growth and widespread adoption in the laboratory sector. Driven by the industry’s requirement to keep the contamination level low in sample analysis, PEEK Tubing have become the regulars in chromatography instrumentation for the past few decades. Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, ThermoFisher Scientific, and Sigma Aldrich Corporation are some of the major companies operating in the space. Increasing spending on R&D by developing economies is driving the demand for analytical equipment in Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, rising demand of analytical equipment from areas including analytical chemistry, clinical analysis, forensic analysis, environmental analysis, and life science research in developing countries is boosting the research and innovation at domestic levels. Post COVID-19, the life science industry has and is witnessing increased collaboration in scientific research and innovation to build defences against uncertainties like COVID-19. Today, the most standard PEEK tube kit of HPLC consists of varying diameter precision tubes with length ranging between 1 to 2 meters. Existing use of chromatography equipment and forecast growth in the sale of these products, the demand for PEEK tubes is expected to augment during the forecast period.
Tightening of standards in the Fluoropolymer Industry: A shining light for PEEK Tubings?
In February 2023, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) published a proposal under the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulation to ban the manufacture, use and sale of PFA substances in the European Union. Concerns on PFAs have risen with the chemical’s widespread contamination and its extreme persistence, which has led to increased concentrations in the environment. In March 2023, the ECHA announced the beginning of a six-month consultation on the proposal. Opinions of the ECHA’s committees’ evaluation will be sent to the European Commission, following which the final decision will be made.
Should the ban on PFAs come into effect, this would be the broadest substances ban ever in the EU, and could have serious implications in the market, since PFAs are extensively used in the chemical industry. Similar regulations could follow suit in the USA and other developed nations. The situation could be exacerbated further with the global shortage of PTFE currently, with several plants shutting down. A situation like this presents a major opportunity for the growth of PEEK, both for resins and its Tubing. As manufacturers shift towards using PEEK, this is expected to propel the demand for PEEK Tubing during the forecast.
Request Sample Here:
https://prismaneconsulting.com/report_request_sample?_token=ol2kNr7KF21HeNevEoPUjCX8MBrZ3C0BSwxsxrPm&report_id=2
To know more about Engineering Plastics visit www.prismaneconsulting.com or reach out to sales@prismaneconsulting.com
Tejas Shah
Prismane Consulting Private Limited
+91 20 6727 7711
tejas.shah@prismaneconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube