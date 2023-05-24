FxScouts launches in Italy and Germany
The FxScouts group brings its trademark integrity and transparency to two more European markets.
We now operate in 24 countries and regions, and we are proud of our global track record in helping beginners. We hope traders in Italy and Germany will benefit from our responsible approach”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last ten years, the FxScouts network of Forex education and broker review sites has built a reputation for impartiality, honesty and expertise. Following its expansion into Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and the Philippines in late 2022, in May 2023, the company launched operations in Italy and Germany.
— Malin Cammack, CMO
Interest in retail Forex trading has remained strong in Italy and Germany, despite an EU-wide regulatory clampdown in 2018 which saw leverage limits imposed and other consumer protections applied. However, while consumer interest has remained high, competition between brokers is ruthless and many beginner traders find it difficult to understand which broker best suits their needs. Tighter restrictions on regulated brokers have also failed to prevent unregulated brokers and scam firms from reaching European audiences, and many beginners find themselves exposed to the risks of high leverage or loss of funds.
Against this backdrop, FxScouts launched in Italy and Germany, leveraging the company's experience in Sweden, Hungary and Poland to bring a trader-focused approach to education and broker reviews.
Malin Cammack, CMO of FxScouts' parent company Schlossbrink, said:
"Retail Forex trading is thriving in Italy and Germany, but many beginner traders need more support when getting started. Our broker reviews are honest and impartial, and we never work with predatory or scam brokers. We now operate in 24 countries and regions, and we are proud of our global track record in helping beginners find their feet. We hope traders in Italy and Germany will benefit from our responsible approach."
In both countries, the FxScouts' mission to educate new traders and promote responsible Forex brokers will be invaluable. Forex scams are plentiful, but an almost equal number of brokers rely on beginners' ignorance, often charging very high fees or placing hidden costs behind non-transparent trading conditions. With this in mind, FxScouts continues to serve those markets where beginners struggle to understand which broker will suit them best.
About the FxScouts Group of Companies
Since 2012, FxScouts and its sister brands have provided broker comparisons and Forex education for new traders. FxScouts creates high-quality, factually correct, and meaningful educational content that furthers readers' interest in Forex trading. FxScouts now operates in over 20 national markets worldwide and continues to develop data-driven tools to assist traders in their comparison and learning. The FxScouts team are journalists and write with journalistic integrity, and our research and review process is free from commercial bias and conflict of interest.
