Malaysian-made Probiotic BCMC® Strains Pave Way for Medical Breakthrough in Managing Non-communicable Diseases (NCDS)

The Gut Research Group, UKM, revolutionizes NCD management with probiotic BCMC® strains. Their breakthrough and commitment to advancing gut microbiome-based therapeutics earn them recognition for exceptional contributions, transforming NCD management. RM50K grant allocated to UKM by Dean Lee, Director of BCrobes (2nd left), officiated by Mrs. Razida Hanim (Guest of Honor, middle). UKM reps: Prof. Dr. Tan Geok Chin (1st left); Prof. Datin Dr. Marina Mat Baki (2nd right), Prof. Dr. Norfilza Mohd Mokhtar (last right) RM50K grant allocated to SunU by Dean Lee, Director of BCrobes (last right), officiated by Mrs. Razida Hanim (Guest of Honor, 2nd right). SunU reps: Prof. Dr. Raja Affendi Raja Ali (1st left); Prof. Mahendhiran Sanggaran Nair (2nd left), Prof. Sibrandes Poppema (middle)

Malaysia's B-Crobes unveils breakthrough probiotic BCMC® research. Promising complementary therapy for non-communicable diseases. Used in government healthcare.

Transforming discoveries into practice for a brighter future. Quadruple-helix collaboration fuels research and development, driving societal impact in Malaysia and beyond.” — Mr. Dean Lee, Executive Director of B-Crobes Group of Companies

SUBANG JAYA, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Malaysia’s medical community is reaching greater heights with newly unveiled medical breakthrough research of probiotic BCMC® strains produced by one of Malaysia’s leading pharmaceutical industry players - B-Crobes Laboratory Sdn. Bhd (B-Crobes) as a complementary therapy for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) (https://www.malaysiakini.com/announcement/658150). At their recent press conference, B-Crobes and Gut Research Group, Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) showcased newly found studies in the application of BCMC® strains.

The new study of BCMC® strains that were tested and clinically proven in improving and managing NCDs, specifically in Colorectal Cancer, Post-Gestational Diabetes (Pregnant Women with Diabetes), and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). For over two decades, B-Crobes has dedicated itself to the research, development, and manufacturing of specific strains of probiotics known as BCMC® strains consisting of Lactobacillus acidophilus BCMC® 12130, Lactobacillus casei subsp. BCMC® 12313, Lactobacillus lactis BCMC® 12451, Bifidobacterium longum BCMC® 02120, Bifidobacterium bifidum BCMC® 02290, and Bifidobacterium infantis BCMC® 02129, used to prevent and improve digestive health, metabolic health, immune system, and overall well-being.

More than 20 clinical studies have proved the BCMC® strains’ safety and efficacy (https://bcrobes.com/overview) - resulting in its products, namely ‘HEXBIO®’ being used in intensive care units (ICU) of government hospitals and clinics across Malaysia (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26777745/ and https://quest3plus.bpfk.gov.my/pmo2/detail.php?type=product&id=MAL06071166X). They are sold on the shelves of pharmaceutical stores internationally including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Indonesia, China, Taiwan, Brunei, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, and many more.

The first study presented was “A Randomized Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Trial on Post-Surgical Colorectal Cancer Patients” (1) (https://bmcgastroenterol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12876-019-1047-4)- a study investigating the effects of BCMC® strains on post-surgical colorectal patients. The study was conducted through a blind trial with patients divided into two groups; one group receiving a placebo and the other receiving BCMC® strains at random, for 6 months of the recovery period.

It was found that the BCMC® strains led to a significant reduction in the levels of specific pro-inflammatory cytokines (harmful substances) that are known to cause poor outcomes and contribute to the development and recurrence of cancer in patients with colorectal cancer, thus, improving the recovery rate of post-surgical colorectal cancer.

The next study presented was “The Roles of Probiotics in the Gut Microbiots Composition Outcomes in Asymptomatic Post-Gestational Diabetes Women: A Randomized Controlled Trial” (2)(https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36145254/) which investigated the effects of BCMC® strains on glucose metabolism in postpartum women with a history of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM). Participants were divided into two groups; one receiving a placebo and the other receiving BCMC® strains at random, for a total of 3 months.

The study also included meticulous and consistent testing of fasting glucose, insulin resistance, and inflammatory markers of the participants. It was found that the group supplied with BCMC® strains had significant improvements in their insulin resistance - which plays an important factor in managing post-gestational diabetes and decreasing the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

In the studies of NAFLD, two studies were presented - “The Effect of Probiotics (MCP® BCMC® Strains) on Hepatic Steatosis, Small Intestinal Mucosal Immune Function, and Intestinal Barrier in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease” (3)(https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34579068/) and “The Effects of Probiotics on Small Intestinal Microbiota Composition, Inflammatory Cytokines and Intestinal Permeability in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.” (4)(https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/11/2/640)

Researchers investigated the effects of BCMC® strains on hepatic steatosis, fibrosis, and biochemical blood tests in patients with NAFLD. The study was done through a blind trial with two groups of patients, supplied with a placebo and BCMC® strains at random, for a total of 6 months.

Once the trial was concluded, it was found that the BCMC® strains managed to stabilize the mucosal immune function which protects NAFLD patients against intestinal permeability (preventing toxins from entering). In addition to this, the consumption of BCMC® strains also leads to a well-balanced microbiota composition, resulting in a healthy gut that deemed the BCMC® strains a complementary role in treating NAFLD and maintaining overall health.

YBrs. Mrs. Razida Hanim Abdul Razak, Director of Lifestyle & Sciences Section, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) shared, “This research does not only showcase the dedication and commitment of our industry leaders to provide efficient and clinically developed products for the health of the society, but this also enhances the reliability and demand for Malaysian-made products internationally.”

Aligned with the Ministry of Health’s National Strategic Plan, B-Crobes has signed a research agreement with UKM and Sunway University to collaborate on the clinical application of BCMC® strains and gut microbiomes in health. As part of this initiative, B-Crobes has provided educational research grants and scholarships to two full-time Ph.D. students, one at each university.

Mrs. Razida Hanim believes that this collaboration will nurture Malaysia's medical and pharmaceutical industry, motivating local players to discover new findings that will benefit mankind and position Malaysia as a reputable and reliable source for medical products worldwide. Mr. Dean Lee, Executive Director of B-Crobes Group of Companies, sees this initiative as an example of a quadruple-helix collaboration in clinical research and development, involving industry, universities, government, and the public.

Additionally, B-Crobes is also excited to share that due to the success of previous HEXBIO® products used locally and internationally, they will be developing an all-new research facility in Batu Kawan, Penang set to open by the year 2025. The health of the society is of paramount importance to B-Crobes, and these research breakthroughs only mark the beginning of their continuous journey in bringing Malaysia forward as a reputable and reliable source in the research and development of medical products across the globe.

For more information, visit https://bcrobes.com/about-us

Revolutionary Malaysian Probiotic BCMC®: Transforming Non-Communicable Disease Management