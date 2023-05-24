Liftstream Transforms its Branding and Renews its Purpose of Connecting Leaders with Life Sciences Innovation
Exciting brand transformation as Liftstream continues developing its executive search, board and leadership services in support of the life sciences sector.
Our new branding reflects the growing impact we’re having as a company and our commitment to providing a broader range of human capital solutions to our clients in the life sciences industry.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liftstream, a leading life sciences executive search and leadership advisory firm, has announced a rebranding effort, effective immediately, to reflect the company's position as a trusted partner to life sciences companies across the European and US markets. The global rebranding includes a new Liftstream logo and website.
— Karl Simpson, CEO
The company’s mission remains, but the areas in which its leadership and human capital expertise are being applied to support its clients’ requirements have expanded. In addition, the new branding represents the value of Liftstream as a stakeholder elevating the effectiveness of boards and leadership teams across the life sciences sector, from start-ups to multinational companies.
"Over the years, we have evolved to offer more than executive search services," said Karl Simpson, CEO of Liftstream. "Our new branding reflects the growing impact we’re having as a company and our commitment to providing a broader range of human capital solutions to our clients in the life sciences industry."
As part of the rebranding effort, Liftstream has launched a new website (www.liftstream.com) that showcases the company’s services, including executive search, board appointments and advisory, human capital management solutions, and diversity and inclusion consulting. The website also provides valuable insights and industry trends for clients and candidates.
"We are excited to unveil our new brand and website," said Simpson. "Our goal is to provide the highest level of service to our clients and candidates, and we believe our new brand and services will help us achieve that goal as we move into our third decade of business."
Aligned with its mission, Liftstream directly impacts the diversity, equity and inclusion of the clients it serves and continues to influence the sector’s diversity and inclusion agenda, authoring several studies which led to the company founding DE&I initiatives, including the Bioscience & Investor Inclusion Group (BIIG).
About Liftstream
Liftstream is an executive search services and leadership advisory company with deep experience in board and executive appointments in the global life sciences industry. Liftstream partners with clients, from early-stage startups to established multinational corporations, to identify and attract top-tier executives, improve the effectiveness of their board and management teams, and maximise their human capital.
Liftstream is committed to equal opportunities, diversity, and inclusion. For more information about Liftstream, please visit www.liftstream.com
