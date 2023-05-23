Submit Release
From Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, President of the Republic of Peru

AZERBAIJAN, May 23 - 23 May 2023, 14:49

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency, Mr President,

I am pleased to extend my sincerest congratulations to you on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On this auspicious day, Your Excellency, I would like to reiterate that Peruvian government is interested in continuing expanding and strengthening the relations both in bilateral and multilateral formats for the benefit of our countries.

I wish the beloved people of the Republic of Azerbaijan prosperity and progress. I avail myself of this opportunity to once again express my deep respect and consideration to you.

Sincerely,

Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra

President of the Republic of Peru

