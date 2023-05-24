Akenza Recharged - Introducing Enhanced Features in the Latest Akenza Release

akenza recharged - discover the latest version of the akenza iot platform

Discover the latest update of the akenza IoT platform.

We're committed to making IoT accessible to everyone, and we believe that these new features will help our users deploy their smart solutions with ease.” — Jonas Schmid, Co-CEO & VP Business

ZüRICH, ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Akenza is thrilled to announce its latest product release. This update is packed with new features that make it even simpler and faster to build smart solutions with ease.

Here's a rundown of what's new in this release:

Building Custom Dashboards with Ease

One of the most significant updates is the new dashboard builder, which makes it easy to create custom dashboards to display IoT data with ease. With an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, IoT innovators can quickly design and customize their dashboards to fit their project needs.

New Connectivity Features

Akenza now offers Swisscom LPN Roaming, which allows LoRaWAN coverage in several European countries, including the UK, Ireland, France, Netherlands, Finland, Spain, Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. This makes it easy to connect and monitor IoT devices across borders without worrying about multiple network operators or complex roaming agreements.

In addition to Swisscom LPN Roaming, akenza partnered with IoTcreators to offer global roaming for NB-IoT and LTE Cat. M1. This integration adds support to connect cellular devices via UDP, CoAP, and MQTT, making it easier than ever to connect SIM-based devices to the cloud.

Finally, MQTT security features have been improved to include per-device public/private key authentication using JSON Web Tokens. This means that each device on the user's network can be authenticated with its unique set of credentials, adding an extra layer of security to the IoT solution.

Device Onboarding Assistant

To simplify the device onboarding process, akenza has developed a new mobile-optimized web app that guides users through the device onboarding process step by step. With the device onboarding assistant, all one needs to do is scan a QR code on the device, and the app will guide the user through the setup process. This is a great feature that addresses large-scale deployments where the installation is executed by non-technical staff.

Gaining Deeper Insights with Location Data

Akenza has also added direct support for the Swisscom LPN positioning service. This feature is perfect for use cases where a rough estimation of the device's current location is needed but without relying on a GPS-enabled device. The location is estimated based on the Received Signal Strength Indicator (RSSI) and the Time Difference of Arrival (TDOA).

Finally, the latest update introduces a new pricing model that makes it easier for businesses to scale their IoT projects as needs grow.

Akenza offers a 30-day free trial to experience all the advanced features of the platform.

About Akenza

Akenza AG is a startup born in 2017 to deliver fast, easy and cost-effective IoT solutions. Akenza is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it helps companies from all around Europe to develop their own smart IoT solutions.

Akenza offers a low-code IoT platform allowing companies to build IoT products and services by connecting, controlling and managing such IoT devices. Thanks to its multiple output connectors and integrations, akenza allows further data processing in 3rd party applications with minimal effort.

The company has established itself in long-term relationships with major clients such as the Facility Management Provider ISS Switzerland, Georg Fischer, Zurich Insurance and various SMEs. Akenza is one of the winners of the IoT Breakthrough Award 2023, in the category “Low-Code IoT Platform Of The Year”.