LA Homes Become Filming Locations for Content Creators
Homeowners in Los Angeles are turning to rental platform Scouty to earn extra income by renting out their homes as film and photo locations.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners in Los Angeles are increasingly turning to rental website Scouty to supplement their income by renting out their homes as film and photo locations. With the cost of living continuing to rise in many cities across the US, more and more people are looking to make extra money.
While Airbnb has made it easy for homeowners to rent out their homes for a few days or weeks, the latest trend is renting out your home for filming or photo shoots without even having to leave for the night. Venue rental platform Scouty allows homeowners to rent their property by the hour to film crews and content creators.
Hosts have full control over their bookings and who they rent to. They can choose to rent out their entire property or a portion of it and can cherry pick the shoots they want to facilitate.
The process for hosts is simple: they upload pictures of their property onto the Scouty platform and producers contact them directly. Hosts full control over what kind of bookings they accept and the renters they work with, ensuring that they are comfortable with the people renting their space.
Notably, Scouty offers a range of unique and interesting locations in Los Angeles that have already been used as film sets. These include an apocalyptic desert location that was used by Arnold Schwarzenegger, and a villa where Harry Houdini reportedly practiced his underwater escapes.
But what kind of property makes a good film or photo location? According to Scouty, any space can work - from houses and mansions to apartments and ranches. Properties can be fully furnished and decorated or completely empty with white walls. Large, spacious locations with parking spaces are better for film and TV shoots since they can accommodate a full-size crew. However, smaller locations can work well for photography shoots.
Content creators of all kinds are using the platform to book houses, warehouses, and studios for social media shoots, interviews, music videos, TV ads, and more. So, if you're a homeowner in Los Angeles looking to make some extra cash, becoming a host on Scouty could be a viable option. Simply upload pictures of your property and start renting it out to film crews and content creators. It's a flexible way to earn money on your own terms, and you get to maintain control over your property and who rents it.
Overall, as rental prices continue to rise across the US, platforms like Scouty offer homeowners a unique opportunity to supplement their income by renting out their properties as film and photo locations. Whether you're looking to make some extra cash or simply interested in being a part of the film and media industry, becoming a host on Scouty could be a smart move. Visit https://www.scouty.com/en-US/ for more information.
Nicolas Doeser
Scouty Ltd.
email us here