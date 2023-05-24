Women Automotive Spring Meetup: A Resounding Success

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women Automotive Network is delighted to announce the resounding success of its recent Spring Meetup. The event, held on May 23, 2023, brought together a diverse group of professionals from the automotive industry for a day of learning, networking, and inspiration.

The Spring Meetup was a true celebration of women's achievements and contributions in the automotive field. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with inspiring keynote speakers, participate in thought-provoking panel discussions, and enjoy interactive activities that fostered meaningful connections within the industry.

The event received rave reviews from participants, highlighting the value they derived from the Meetup. Meshell Baker (Chief Confidence Igniter, Meshell Baker Enterprises), one of the speakers, commented, "It was an amazing event and I loved all the Comments and Questions! What a wonderful network of women!".

Such a powerful session indeed!!! Thank you!" Nardit, CFO & COO at Silentium, also remarked, "The keynote speakers were fantastic and provided valuable insights into the latest industry trends."

The Women Automotive Network would like to extend its gratitude to the esteemed speakers who shared their expertise and knowledge at the Spring Meetup. The lineup included notable industry figures such as Gail Biddulph (High-Performance Consultant Coach), Meshell Baker (Chief Confidence Igniter, Meshell Baker Enterprises), Jamie Zinser (Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Global Auto, Novelis), Elena Costa (Director of Systems Engineering, Bose Automotive Systems), Dr Carina Behrends (Diversity & Inclusion Manager, AUDI AG), Agnes Kubiak (Founder and Trends Expert, Consult-Trends), Tianna Mick (Chief Marketing Officer, Dealer Synergy), Laura Nasarek (Executive Assistant to CTO, PowerCo), Paula Versteeg (CIO at Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Italia), Maya Rooz (A Certified Professional Coach and Speaker), Nancy Moodley (Head of Customer Experience, Digital & CRM, Nissan Africa Region), Silvia Bechmann, Paula Versteeg, Farah Nanji (Podcaster + Founder of Regents Racing), and Adriana Veronika Lehr (Head of Data and Digital Transformation Daimler Truck Asia).

The Women Automotive Network also extends a special thank you to all the companies that attended the event, demonstrating their commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the automotive industry. The list of participating companies includes Adient, Akzo, Altair, Audi, Autoscout, Avanci, Basf, Bentley, BMW, Capgemini, Ch Robinson, Dachser, Daimler bus, Daimler truck, Denso, DHL, Festo, Fiat Chrysler, General Motors, Harman, ihs, Infineon, Jaguar Land Rover, jcet corp, Key loop, kia uk, Magna, merc benz mobility, merc benz, Novelis, Powerco, ppg industries, quaker Houghton, Ricardo, S&P, Skoda, Toyota motor europe, Tuxera, vitesco, Volkswagen, Yazaki, zf.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

-493 attendees from 36 countries

-14 speakers

-Speed Networking sessions, which facilitated 196 meetings

Looking ahead, the Women Automotive Network is already gearing up for its next major event, the Women Automotive Summit, to be held on September 20th in Stuttgart, Germany. This hybrid event promises to be an inspiring gathering of influential women in the automotive industry, featuring engaging talks, interactive sessions, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Additionally, the Women Automotive Network is proud to introduce the inaugural Women Automotive Network Awards, which will celebrate excellence within the industry.

The Women Automotive Summit is an unmissable opportunity for professionals seeking to learn, connect, and grow in their automotive careers. Registration for the event is now open, and early sign-ups are encouraged to secure their place at this prestigious gathering.

To register and stay updated on the Women Automotive Summit, please visit our website.

Join the conversation and follow the Women Automotive Network on social media using the hashtags #WomenAutomotiveNetwork #Leadership #Networking #ProfessionalDevelopment #IndustryInsights.

About Women Automotive Network:

The Women Automotive Network is a dedicated community that promotes the advancement and empowerment of women in the automotive industry. Through networking events, educational initiatives, and professional development opportunities, the network strives to create an inclusive and supportive environment for women to thrive in their automotive careers.