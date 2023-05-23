The President of Singapore lays flowers at the Independence Monument

UZBEKISTAN, May 23 - As previously reported, on May 23, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob arrived in Uzbekistan on a state visit.

The President of Singapore visited the “Yangi O’zbekiston” Park (New Uzbekistan Park). The distinguished guest laid flowers at the Independence Monument.

President Halimah Yacob was told about the majestic monument erected in honor of the country’s independence and its courageous, brave, and hardworking hero people. The high-ranking guest appreciated the construction and landscaping work in the “Yangi O’zbekiston” Park.

The monument was erected in 2021 on the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence. The Humo bird crowns it. The monument depicts the most important events in the country’s history, the images of great scientists, commanders, and glorious ancestors, which cause pride in the hearts.

The President of Singapore met with representatives of national cultural centers in Uzbekistan.

In accordance with the visit program of the Head of Singapore, it is planned to hold talks at the highest level.

The summit’s agenda includes further development of a constructive political dialogue, mutual support within the framework of regional and international organizations, promotion of investment projects with the participation of leading companies and banking institutions of the two countries, and expansion of cultural and humanitarian exchange.

President Halimah Yacob will also hold meetings with the Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, leaders of religious denominations in the country, take part in the opening of a business forum and presentation of the activities of a joint educational center.

In addition, the Leader of Singapore will visit the city of Samarkand, where she will get acquainted with the most prosperous cultural, historical, and civilizational heritage of the ancient center at the intersection of the routes of the Great Silk Road.

It should be noted that President Halimah Yacob’s visit to Uzbekistan is reciprocal. In January this year, the Leader of Uzbekistan paid a state visit to Singapore.

Since the beginning of this year, mutual trade has increased six times. Singapore has become one of the largest investors in Uzbekistan. Projects worth $3.8 billion are being implemented in transport, energy, chemical, and textile industries, urban development, education, and others. Inter-parliamentary exchanges, cultural and humanitarian ties are actively developing.

The state visit of the President of the Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob to Uzbekistan continues.

Source: UzA