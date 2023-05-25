Ennov Acquires RIM Solution Provider Samarind

Samarind Strengthens Ennov’s global position in the RIM for Medical Devices and its presence in the UK market

This acquisition brings core Regulatory, Clinical, Pharmacovigilance and Quality Management capabilities together and will benefit customers by expanding the value that we can provide them.” — Dr. Olaf Schoepke

PARIS, FRANCE, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ennov, a leading provider of regulated content and data management software for the Life Sciences industry, is happy to announce today that it has acquired UK-based Samarind from its parent company Instem. This acquisition will further strengthen Ennov’s position in the Regulatory Information Management (RIM) software market, especially in the Medical Device sector, where Samarind is well positioned.

Samarind provides Regulatory Information Management (RIM) solutions to the life sciences sector, that help pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies achieve and maintain compliance for their products while improving the quality and consistency of their regulatory information.

Samarind will reinforce Ennov’s expertise in the Medical Device sector as their RIM solution is focused on the needs of this historically underserved sector. Samarind will also strengthen Ennov with their Regulatory Intelligence capabilities.

The acquisition will also further bolster Ennov’s presence in the UK market, where they are already recognized as a leading solution provider.

According to Dr. Olaf Schoepke, VP of Regulatory Solutions & Strategy at Samarind, “On behalf of our clients and staff, we are very happy to be part of Ennov and to participate in the transformation that they are leading in Life Sciences. This acquisition brings core Regulatory, Clinical, Pharmacovigilance and Quality Management capabilities together and will benefit customers by expanding the value that we can provide them.”

According to Olivier Pâris, CEO at Ennov, “Samarind aligns perfectly with our strategy to strengthen Ennov’s presence in the regulatory information management space and to expand globally. Through our organic and external growth, we are answering our client’s call to provide the most comprehensive regulated content and data management platform for the life sciences market worldwide.”

About Samarind

Samarind RMS provides a smarter way to manage medicinal product information, where customers only need to enter data once and reuse it as many times as required. This concept applies to all key data held within the system and is proven to streamline workload and help increase the quality of data. It is a fully integrated software application that has been purpose-built to mirror the processes associated with acquiring and maintaining a pharmaceutical product license.

About Ennov

Ennov provides the most comprehensive and cost-effective software suite for the life sciences industry. From large pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs, we are proud to serve over 300 companies and 300,000 users worldwide.

For more than 20 years, we have been developing innovative, powerful, and easy-to-use software for managing content, data, and regulated processes. Our solutions support the entire life sciences R&D continuum, including clinical, regulatory, quality, pharmacovigilance and commercial operations.

Ennov is ISO 9001:2015 certified for all software products and processes and has a 100% success rate on customer audits. Our customer satisfaction ratings are very high, with on-time project delivery of 98.5% and an annual maintenance renewal of 96%.

Ennov currently has over 220 employees worldwide.